Drug trader on remand

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR, June 21: A spirit trader at Birampur Upazila Rafiqul Islam, 40, who was arrested by police on Saturday on charge of murder, has put on remand on Sunday.

In the wake of the death of at least 11 people drinking poisonous alcohol (spirit) purchased from him, Rafiqul of Purba Jagannathpur Mahalla was charged. On May 26, they including a couple died while six others lost sight.

Police also arrested one homeopathy doctor in this connection, and a case was lodged against him on charge of supplying alcohol. Earlier, three more drug cases were filed against Rafiqul with Birampur Police Station.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Birampur Police Station Moniruzzaman said showing murderer Rafiqul Islam has been put on seven-day remand.