Food given to Christian poor at Baraigram



Baraigram Upazila Chairman Siddiqur Rahman Patwary giving food assistance to poor Christian community people at Zonail Christian Missionary Auditorium in Natore on Sunday morning. photo: observer

On Sunday at a function held at Zonail Christian Missionary Auditorium, a total of 210 families were given the food assistance of eight kilogram rice each.

The food packages were handed over by Upazila Chairman Siddiqur Rahman Patwary.

Among others, Upazila Woman Vice-Chairman and Lecturer Suraiya Akter Koli, Zonail Union Awami League President Abul Kalam Azad, General Secretary Mahtab Uddin, Zonail Missionary Father Zohon Mintu Ray, Zonail Palokio Parishad Vice-President M. Sebostin Gomez, former vice-president Hubart Rozario, General Secretary Manik Gomez, Bonpara Pourasabha's ex-panel chairman Abdus Sobhan, Zonail Union Juba League President Bulbul Ahmed and Juba League Leader Nazmul Islam.























BARAIGRAM, NATORE, June 21: Baraigram Upazila has given food assistance among the jobless and needy people of Christian community in the district.On Sunday at a function held at Zonail Christian Missionary Auditorium, a total of 210 families were given the food assistance of eight kilogram rice each.The food packages were handed over by Upazila Chairman Siddiqur Rahman Patwary.Among others, Upazila Woman Vice-Chairman and Lecturer Suraiya Akter Koli, Zonail Union Awami League President Abul Kalam Azad, General Secretary Mahtab Uddin, Zonail Missionary Father Zohon Mintu Ray, Zonail Palokio Parishad Vice-President M. Sebostin Gomez, former vice-president Hubart Rozario, General Secretary Manik Gomez, Bonpara Pourasabha's ex-panel chairman Abdus Sobhan, Zonail Union Juba League President Bulbul Ahmed and Juba League Leader Nazmul Islam.