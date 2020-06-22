Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 June, 2020, 9:59 AM
latest
Home Countryside

2 found dead in 2 dists

Published : Monday, 22 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a newborn child were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Moulvibazar and Kurigram, on Saturday.
SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the body of a newborn baby in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Saturday.
Locals spotted the body in a drain beside the Sindurkhan Road in the upazila at noon and informed police.
Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulviabazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Moulviabazar Police Station (PS) Md Abdus Saleque. Police assumed that the body of the infant might have been dumped after the delivery.
However, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the body of a six-year-old boy in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon, one day after he went missing.
Deceased Siam was the son of Zaidul Huque, a resident of Dharmapur Teltari Village in the upazila.
Deceased's Father Zaidul said Siam had been missing since Friday afternoon. They searched everywhere but did not find him. Later, locals spotted the body in a jute filed nearby the house, and informed police.
Fulbari PS OC Rajib Kumar Roy said the body was sent to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.  
Injury marks were found in the throat of the body.
However, the reason behind the death is still sketchy, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Drug trader on remand
Food given to Christian poor at Baraigram
2 found dead in 2 dists
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Five drown in three dists
Traders suffer for water-logged kitchen market  at Gangni
Dhamoirhat Upazila Chairman Md Azahar Ali distributed bicycles
7 detained on different charges in 3 dists


Latest News
Adria Tour final cancelled after Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19
Stocks try to shake off second wave virus fears
WHO reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases
Ramos injured but Madrid go top
Brazil passes 50,000 coronavirus deaths
Global COVID-19 cases exceed 8.9mn: JHU
General holiday declared in 10 district areas labeling them as 'Red Zones'
Taposh warns WASA of actions for dumping waste on streets
Bangladesh signs $250m loan deal with World Bank
China launches Phase-2 human test for coronavirus vaccine
Most Read News
Malaysia dismisses news of legalisation of illegals as 'fake'
BD-China relations must not be misinterpreted
Tamim's mother, 3 other family members test coronavirus positive
39 deaths, 3,531 new cases reported in country
Now, MPs asked to get coronavirus test
Biman's 1st flight to leave Dhaka for UK today
Worldwide coronavirus death tally rises to 463,999
Trader hacked dead in Bhola; cash Tk, gold looted
Honouring a superhero
83 lower court judges, employees test positive for COVID-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft