2 found dead in 2 dists





SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the body of a newborn baby in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Locals spotted the body in a drain beside the Sindurkhan Road in the upazila at noon and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulviabazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Moulviabazar Police Station (PS) Md Abdus Saleque. Police assumed that the body of the infant might have been dumped after the delivery.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the body of a six-year-old boy in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon, one day after he went missing.

Deceased Siam was the son of Zaidul Huque, a resident of Dharmapur Teltari Village in the upazila.

Deceased's Father Zaidul said Siam had been missing since Friday afternoon. They searched everywhere but did not find him. Later, locals spotted the body in a jute filed nearby the house, and informed police.

Fulbari PS OC Rajib Kumar Roy said the body was sent to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Injury marks were found in the throat of the body.

However, the reason behind the death is still sketchy, the OC added.

















