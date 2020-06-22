Video
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Published : Monday, 22 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondents

Three persons including two women committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Sirajganj, Rajshahi and Natore, on Saturday.
SIRAJGANJ: A housewife reportedly committed suicide in Charkushabari Village under Saguna Union in Tarash Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Rehana Khatun, 35, wife of Ruhul Amin of the same area.
Saguna Union Parishad Chairman Abdullahel Baki said Rehena might have killed herself due to family feud.
Later, she was buried without an autopsy.
RAJSHAHI: A divorced woman reportedly committed suicide in Charghat Upazila of the district on Saturday.  
The deceased was identified as Fauzia Begum, 45, a resident of Fatehpur Village under Shalua Union in the upazila.  
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Charghat Model Police Station (PS) Samit Kumar Kundu said Fauzia Begum killed herself by taking pesticide in a neighbouring mango orchard on Friday night.
Later, she died on the way to Rajshahi Medical Hospital.
The cause of suicide is yet to be known. However, police recovered the body on Saturday morning and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy. An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A man reportedly committed suicide in Nawdajoari Village under Joari Union in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
Deceased Juwel Rana, 24, son of Dulal Hossain Pramanik of the same area, was a truck driver.
Local sources said Juwel and his wife often got into altercation over family issues including earning money. Following this, Juwel committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in the morning.
Later, the family members informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
 Baraigram PS OC (Investigation) Sumon Ali confirmed the incident adding that, the body was buried without autopsy as per the request of the deceased's family members.  


