Five drown in three dists





PORSHA, NAOGAON: A two-and-half-year-old minor boy drowned in a pond in Porsha Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Tamim was the son of Saddam of Nitupur Purba Diyapara area in the upazila.

Local sources said Tamim drowned in a pond nearby the house in Nitupur Purba Diyapara area in the afternoon.

Later, the family members spotted his floating body and recovered it.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: An eight-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

Deceased Arafat Hossain was the son of Khokon Mia, a resident of Mollapara Village in the upazila.

Locals said Arafat drowned in a nearby pond while he was taking bathe.

After searching, family members found the floating on water and recovered it.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Three persons including a couple drowned in the Aloki River in Bauphal Upazila of the district, as a launch hit their boat on Thursday.

The bodies of the couple were recovered from the river in the upazila on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Aslam Sharif, 22, and his wife Jannat Begum, 18.

Local sources said a boat after being hit by a launch capsized in the river early Thursday, leaving a passenger Anwar Hossain dead on the spot while the couple were missing.

The deceased was identified as Anwar Hossain, 45, a resident of Bharipasha Village under Keshavpur Union in the upazila.

Later on Friday afternoon, their bodies were recovered from the river.

Kalaia River Police Sub-Inspector Sohag Fakir confirmed the incident.















