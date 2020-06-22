

Traders suffer for water-logged kitchen market at Gangni

The water-logging in the locality has been triggered by the raining on the last Tuesday. Customers, traders and locals have fallen into the untold sufferings.

Fresh vegetables and fishes have been submerged.

On the other hand, many purchasers went back without kitchen items. So, they suffered irrecoverable financial losses.

The main haat was shifted without considering the issue of water-logging.

Two months back, Gangni Pouroshava re-organised the market on the ground of Gangni Pilot Secondary School and College in order to ensure physical distancing.

For the last two months, the traders of the makeshift market have been counting losses.

Most of their products were seen floating on littered waters.

Traders and buyers are speaking of their anguishes over the indecisive shifting of the kitchen market.

They said there are enough spaces on both sides of the Meherpur-Kushtia Highway beside the permanent market. If the market is relocated there, the physical distancing could be maintained.

Nasir Uddin, a fish trader, said it is not possible to continue trading at the moment due to the water-logging.

Many traders have relocated their small shops.

Another Abdul Hannan said onions, garlic and potatoes have been submerged.

More than four hundred traders incurred a few lakhs of Taka.

Abdul Karim of Gangni Eidgah Para, who came to buy vegetables to the temporary market, said many buyers are going back seeing water logging in the market.

Buyers like Karim strongly criticised the decision about transferring the market.

Gangni Municipal Mayor Ashraful Islam said, "I will try to handle the situation by expanding the vicinity of the permanent market within next week."









Meherpur Deputy Commissioner Ataul Gani said, "I don't know the matter. After getting the full information, the next step will be taken."





