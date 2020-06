7 detained on different charges in 3 dists

Five drown in three dists

Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Food given to Christian poor at Baraigram

Dhamoirhat Upazila Chairman Md Azahar Ali distributed bicycles and stipend money among 223 indigenous students of Naogaon at the Upazila Parishad hallroom on Sunday. photo: observer

