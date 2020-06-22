7 detained on different charges in 3 dists





BOGURA: Police have arrested three persons including a cleaner of a hospital on Friday in a case filed for stealing oxygen cylinder meters from Mohammad Ali Hospital in the town.

The arrested persons are: Cleaner Hira Lal, 35, of Sadar Upazila, Ferdous Alam, 45, of Shibganj Upazila, and Thandu Miah, 50, of Shahjahanpur Upazila.

Mohammad Ali Hospital Cleaner Hira Lal stole two oxygen cylinder meters from the isolation unit of the hospital and sold it to Shantapoly Clinic Manager Ferdous Alam on Friday.

Later, police conducted a drive at night and arrested the clinic manager Ferdous Alam and official Thandu Miah. Police also seized the oxygen cylinder meters worth Tk 13,000.

Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Shafiq Amin Kajal lodged a case with Bogura Sadar Police Station (PS) in this connection, said the PS Officer-in-Charge (OC) Badiuzzaman.

Three accused were sent to jail following a court order on Saturday.

RAJSHAHI: A couple was arrested in Baladia Village of Charghat Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The arrested persons are Sumon Ali, 35, son of late Emon Ali of Sultanpur area in Sadar Upazila of Natore, and his wife Mamtaz Begum, 30.

They have been accused of embezzling around Tk 76,000 from a woman from Baladia Village by showing her the lure of gold and money from Jinn. Later, locals caught them and handed them over to police.

Local Arif Hossain said Sumon, a resident of Natore District, married Mamtaz of Baladia Village.

He took about Tk 76,000 at different times by tempting his neighbour Saburjan to bring her a gold bowl and a sack of money with the help of Jinn.

At one stage, Sumon and his wife demanded Tk 5,000 more from the woman.

Following this, Victim Saburjan informed some of the locals about the matter.

Later, locals caught them on Friday night and handed them over to police.

Model PS OC Samit Kumar Kundu confirmed the incident adding that, a case was filed with the PS in this connection.

BARISHAL: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate drives on Friday night, arrested two persons including a fake journalist, on different charges.

In a drive, RAB-8 members arrested a fake journalist from Rice Research Road in Sagardi area of the city at night.

The arrested person is Masud Alam, 26.

RAB sources said calming himself as Bureau Chief of SD TV, Masud had been collecting money from different people in the city for a long time.

In a drive, RAB members arrested him at night.

Later, he was handed over to BMP Kotwali Model PS.

Members of RAB-8, in another drive, arrested a man with 220 yaba tablets from Narsinghapur Village in Hizla Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The arrested person is Mehedi Hassan, 44, a resident of the same area. He is the younger brother of the upazila unit Awami League president.

Later, the arrested was handed over to the police.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with Hizla PS in this connection.

















