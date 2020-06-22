Video
Monday, 22 June, 2020, 9:58 AM
Home Countryside

271 more contract coronavirus in Barishal, Khulna divisions

Published : Monday, 22 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondents

A total of 271 more people were infected with coronavirus in two divisions- Barishal and Khulna divisions, in two days.
BARISHAL: Some 69 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the division in last 24 hours till Sunday afternoon, raising the total cases to 2,018 here.
Meanwhile, four more died of the deadly virus, taking the total fatalities from the virus to 41.
Among the newly contracted persons, 47 are from Barishal District while the current total cases are 1,171 here.
With the new figure, the district-wise break-up of reported COVID-19 cases now stood at 239 in Patuakhali, 187 in Bhoal, 163 in Barguna, 134 in Pirojpur, 125 in Jhalkhathi, and 1,171 in Barishal.
Till now, 526 people made recovery from the virus with reporting 26 more recovery.
KHULNA: Some 202 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the division in last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 2,127.  
The health department confirmed the information on Saturday.
Among the newly infected people, 128 are in Khulna, 30 in Jashore, 21 in Kushtia, eight in Narail, seven in Chuadanga, six in Magura and two in Meherpur districts in the division.
Assistant Director (Health) of Khulna Division Dr Ferdousi Akhter said, "We received 377 samples at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) and other samples at Jashore and Kushtia laboratories in last 24 hours till Saturday noon where 202 were found positive for the virus."
The district-wise breakups of the infected patients are 800 in Khulna, 102 in Bagerhat, 96 in Satkhira, 319 in Jashore, 123 in Jhenidah, 64 in Magura, 81 in Narail, 328 in Kushtia, 176 in Chuadanga and 38 in Meherpur. A total of 547 patients including 31 new made recovery from the virus here in last 24 hours.
Khulna Divisional Health Director Dr Rasheda Sultana said the average recovery rate of COVID-19 patients currently stands at 25.72 per cent while fatality rate 1.32 per cent in the division.
Meanwhile, seven persons died with coronavirus symptoms at flu corner of KMCH in the city in last 24 hours till Saturday noon.
The deceased were  identified as Jarina Begum, 60, wife of Abdul Goni, a resident of Khalishpur  area in the city, Mohammad Ali, 60, son of late Arshad Ali of Rupsha Upazila; Jamshed Ali, 60, son of Mohammad Ali of 5 No. Ghat area, Firoj Ahmed, 59, son of late Moulavi Ahmed of Tutepara area, and Nasim Ahmed, 60, son of Mofiz Uddin of Mohammad Nagar area, in the city; Ruma Begum, 35, wife of Babul Farazi, hailed from Avoynagar area in Jashore; and Karthik, 40, son of late Nitai of Kalia Upazila in Narail.
KMCH Residential Medical Officer and Corona Focal Person Dr Mizanur Rahman said the samples of the deceased have been collected for the virus test.


