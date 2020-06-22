Bogura surpasses 2,000 corona cases

BOGURA, June 21: Some 100 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district on Sunday, taking the total cases to 2,085 here.

Deputy Civil Surgeon Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information at around 11 am.

The test results of 52 samples came positive, out of 188, tested at PCR lab of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital and 48 confirmed cases, out of 74, at PCR lab of TMSS Medical College in the district.

Among the newly contracted cases, 74 are male, 24 female while two are children.

Highest number of 89 cases is from Sadar Upazila.

Meanwhile, two more died of the deadly virus in last 24 hours, taking the total fatalities from the virus to 31.





