Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 June, 2020, 9:58 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Bogura surpasses 2,000 corona cases

Published : Monday, 22 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, June 21: Some 100 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district on Sunday, taking the total cases to 2,085 here.
Deputy Civil Surgeon Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information at around 11 am.
The test results of 52 samples came positive, out of 188, tested at PCR lab of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital and 48 confirmed cases, out of 74, at PCR lab of TMSS Medical College in the district.
Among the newly contracted cases, 74 are male, 24 female while two are children.
Highest number of 89 cases is from Sadar Upazila.
Meanwhile, two more died of the deadly virus in last 24 hours, taking the total fatalities from the virus to 31.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Drug trader on remand
Food given to Christian poor at Baraigram
2 found dead in 2 dists
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Five drown in three dists
Traders suffer for water-logged kitchen market  at Gangni
Dhamoirhat Upazila Chairman Md Azahar Ali distributed bicycles
7 detained on different charges in 3 dists


Latest News
Adria Tour final cancelled after Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19
Stocks try to shake off second wave virus fears
WHO reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases
Ramos injured but Madrid go top
Brazil passes 50,000 coronavirus deaths
Global COVID-19 cases exceed 8.9mn: JHU
General holiday declared in 10 district areas labeling them as 'Red Zones'
Taposh warns WASA of actions for dumping waste on streets
Bangladesh signs $250m loan deal with World Bank
China launches Phase-2 human test for coronavirus vaccine
Most Read News
Malaysia dismisses news of legalisation of illegals as 'fake'
BD-China relations must not be misinterpreted
Tamim's mother, 3 other family members test coronavirus positive
39 deaths, 3,531 new cases reported in country
Now, MPs asked to get coronavirus test
Biman's 1st flight to leave Dhaka for UK today
Worldwide coronavirus death tally rises to 463,999
Trader hacked dead in Bhola; cash Tk, gold looted
Honouring a superhero
83 lower court judges, employees test positive for COVID-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft