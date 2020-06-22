Heavy rain, upstream water bring miseries to Cox's Bazar people



The photo shows a man walking through knee-deep water at Jilongjha in Sadar Upazila of Cox's Bazar. photo: observer

Locals of the areas said fresh water confined them inside their houses, and crops were damaged for heavy rain which causes the rise of the water level in the Bakkhali River.

In Sadar Upazila, municipality area, Eidgaon and Jilongjha areas were submerged under fresh water. Fishing enclosures of few areas were washed away by the flood. Gorjonia, Kassapia, Mithachari, Kawaarkhup, Fatekharkul and Chakmurkul ares of Ramu Upazila were inundated for heavy rain and onrush of water from the hills. Jilongjha Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Tipu Sultan said several areas of the union were inundated, and they informed it to upazila administration. Fishing enclosures and vegetable lands were damaged by the flood, the UP chairman added.

While visiting the areas this correspondent found that raising water of the Bakkhali River submerged many paddy fields and roads. People of the affected areas took shelter on the highland of the embankments, and they are lack of fresh water to drink.

Road communications of Gorjonia, Kassapia with Ramu Upazila were halted.

Ramu Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Pranay Chakma said many roads in the upazila collapsed as water of the river overflowed the embankment. The administration provided dry food and other assistance among flood-hit people.

In Chakaria Upazila, onrush water from hills inundated low-lying-Chakaria municipality, Kakara, Surajpur-Manikpur, Baraitali, Chiringa, Laxiarchar and Kaiarbeel-- areas in the upazila.

At least 20 villages submerged under fresh water and marooned hundreds of people. Chakaria UNO Syed Shamsul Tabrij said heavy rain and onrush hill water caused a fear of flood and landslide here.

The administration took all necessary steps to tackle the crisis, the UNO added.















