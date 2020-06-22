Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 June, 2020, 9:57 AM
latest
Home Business

Coronavirus impact: IATA calls for extension of airport slot waivers

Published : Monday, 22 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called on governments across the globe to extend airport slot waivers amid the continued difficulty caused by the Covid-19 crisis, and warned that a return to normal flying would be a long way off from the current re-opening of borders. 
Iata Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said even though business activity is slowly picking up, the market still has a long way to go."Therefore, airlines still need support from governments to keep them going through the storm."
"People are returning to the skies but the horizon of uncertainty of the Covid-19 crisis is extending. Forward bookings are down, and people are hedging their travel bets by booking closer to the time of travel. Airlines in the northern hemisphere rely on a strong summer season and a predictable booking curve to get them through the lean months," de Juniac said.
He said as most border restrictions within Europe were lifted and people began to travel, two important points have to be addressed. "The first is to remind governments and stakeholders that the re-opening of borders is a long way off from a return to normal flying."
"The re-start is anything but a normal situation for airline planning or passenger demand," de Juniac said.
Forward bookings into the autumn period are down 82 per cent on normal levels. And fewer travellers are planning for an early return to the skies. "Our most recent survey indicated that only 40 per cent would fly within a few months of the pandemic subsiding. That is down from 61 per cent in early April," he said.
The Iata chief said a slot waiver into the winter season-the period from October 2020 until March 2021--- will give airlines the flexibility they need to focus on meeting passenger demand as it evolves, and free from the burden of trying to protect what their schedule might look like a year from now.
"The Worldwide Airport Slot Guidelines are critical in normal times. They enable airlines to plan their investments and they give consumers certainty. But these are extraordinary times full of uncertainty. The current waiver has been very useful in giving airlines flexibility in the re-start. And that flexibility will be the key to surviving the winter season. That is why we are calling on regulators to extend the waiver on a worldwide basis," de Juniac said.
He said airlines would need continued help from governments to survive a hard winter. "Airlines will need much more flexibility to plan schedules around these changing consumer trends. Financial and operational flexibility equals survival."
Iata reiterated its call for other relief measures, including financial assistance in ways that do not increase industry debt levels which have risen sharply and extensions to wage subsidies and corporate taxation relief measures. It also has urged governments to avoid increases in charges and fees.    -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank Ltd Deputy Managing Director Md. Zahidul Haque handing over medical protective equipments to BSSMU
Venezuela’s rival presidents prepare to battle over gold in London vaults
Coronavirus impact: IATA calls for extension of airport slot waivers
Emirates adds 10 new cities for travellers, offers connection to 40 cities
US shale companies to boost oil output by 500,000 bpd by month-end
UAE bank lending continues to grow in May
Oil companies rushing fuel supplies to Ladakh amid LAC stand-off
Mercantile Bank inaugurates 7 agent banking outlets


Latest News
Adria Tour final cancelled after Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19
Stocks try to shake off second wave virus fears
WHO reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases
Ramos injured but Madrid go top
Brazil passes 50,000 coronavirus deaths
Global COVID-19 cases exceed 8.9mn: JHU
General holiday declared in 10 district areas labeling them as 'Red Zones'
Taposh warns WASA of actions for dumping waste on streets
Bangladesh signs $250m loan deal with World Bank
China launches Phase-2 human test for coronavirus vaccine
Most Read News
Malaysia dismisses news of legalisation of illegals as 'fake'
BD-China relations must not be misinterpreted
Tamim's mother, 3 other family members test coronavirus positive
39 deaths, 3,531 new cases reported in country
Now, MPs asked to get coronavirus test
Biman's 1st flight to leave Dhaka for UK today
Worldwide coronavirus death tally rises to 463,999
Trader hacked dead in Bhola; cash Tk, gold looted
Honouring a superhero
83 lower court judges, employees test positive for COVID-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft