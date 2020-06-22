Emirates adds 10 new cities for travellers, offers connection to 40 cities





The new cities for Emirates travellers are- Colombo (from Saturday, 20 June), Sialkot (24 June), Istanbul (from 25 June); Auckland, Beirut, Brussels, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City (all from 1 July); and Barcelona and Washington DC (all from 15 July), said a press release. These new cities will take the total number of Emirates destinations on offer for travellers to 40.

Emirates' flights from Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Pakistan, will only carry outbound passengers to the UAE and onward destinations.

In addition, Emirates will add flights to the following cities in July: London Heathrow, Manchester, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich, Madrid, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Toronto, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Customers can book to fly between destinations in the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Europe or the Americas, with a convenient connection in Dubai, as long as they meet travel and immigration entry requirements of their destination country.

Flight bookings can be made online at emirates.com or via travel agents.

Customers can find more information about Emirates' flights and current services at: www.emirates.com/wherewefly

-UNB























