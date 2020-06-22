Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 June, 2020, 9:57 AM
latest
Home Business

US shale companies to boost oil output by 500,000 bpd by month-end

Published : Monday, 22 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

US shale companies to boost oil output by 500,000 bpd by month-end

US shale companies to boost oil output by 500,000 bpd by month-end

June 20: US shale producers are expected to restore roughly half a million barrels per day (bpd) of crude output by the end of June, according to crude buyers and analysts, amounting to a quarter of what they shut since the coronavirus pandemic cut fuel demand and hammered oil prices.
Such a swift rise in US production would complicate efforts by top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia to encourage global allies to fulfill their pledges to make record production cuts. They, along with allies in a group known as OPEC+, agreed to big cuts in April to balance oil supply to prop up prices, and anticipated similar economic cuts by the likes of the United States as well.
US producers cut supply by roughly 2 million bpd. But the recovery in benchmark oil prices to around $40 a barrel makes some shale output profitable again, even though that level is unlikely to spur additional new drilling activity. Larger producers are re-opening the taps in low-cost plays in Texas, but also in expensive shale basins in North Dakota and Oklahoma.
"With prices where they are now, if they stay above $30, I wouldn't expect any significant curtailments from us in Q3 or beyond," Devon Energy Corp Chief Executive David Hager said at a J.P. Morgan energy conference on Tuesday.
Fracking activity tracker Primary Vision estimates as much as 500,000 bpd of production will return to the market by month-end, while Rystad Energy estimates 400,000 bpd could be added to the market between June and August.
"Some of the bigger guys that we work with are starting to turn everything back on," said Joshua Wade, an oil marketer in Oklahoma, who works with producers to transport barrels and buys lease volumes.
Producers are also pumping oil out of storage, which filled when demand plummeted as billions of people worldwide stopped traveling due to lockdowns to slow the spread of coronavirus. Weekly oil data shows US output at about 10.5 million bpd, its lowest since March 2018 and off the all-time monthly record of about 12.9 million bpd reached in November, according to US Energy Information Administration data.
Much of the declines came from shale wells that were choked back but not shut-in completely, several shale company executives said.
"We were able to shut in thousands of wells with really minimal time and effort. And we can bring those back on with really minimal time and effort, too," EOG Resources Inc Chief Operating Officer Lloyd Helms said at a Tuesday industry conference.
Diamondback Energy Inc focused on curtailing volumes rather than fully shutting wells, Adam Lawlis, vice president of investor relations, said in a statement.
About 8,000 bpd of the 10,000 bpd of oil that shale producer Devon curtailed came from choking back wells or slightly delaying wells.
"We're in the process of bringing all of that back on," Hager said.
Prices in cash markets reflect anticipated new supply. Crude oil for July delivery out of Midland, Texas, the heart of the Permian basin, sank to a discount to benchmark futures.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank Ltd Deputy Managing Director Md. Zahidul Haque handing over medical protective equipments to BSSMU
Venezuela’s rival presidents prepare to battle over gold in London vaults
Coronavirus impact: IATA calls for extension of airport slot waivers
Emirates adds 10 new cities for travellers, offers connection to 40 cities
US shale companies to boost oil output by 500,000 bpd by month-end
UAE bank lending continues to grow in May
Oil companies rushing fuel supplies to Ladakh amid LAC stand-off
Mercantile Bank inaugurates 7 agent banking outlets


Latest News
Adria Tour final cancelled after Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19
Stocks try to shake off second wave virus fears
WHO reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases
Ramos injured but Madrid go top
Brazil passes 50,000 coronavirus deaths
Global COVID-19 cases exceed 8.9mn: JHU
General holiday declared in 10 district areas labeling them as 'Red Zones'
Taposh warns WASA of actions for dumping waste on streets
Bangladesh signs $250m loan deal with World Bank
China launches Phase-2 human test for coronavirus vaccine
Most Read News
Malaysia dismisses news of legalisation of illegals as 'fake'
BD-China relations must not be misinterpreted
Tamim's mother, 3 other family members test coronavirus positive
39 deaths, 3,531 new cases reported in country
Now, MPs asked to get coronavirus test
Biman's 1st flight to leave Dhaka for UK today
Worldwide coronavirus death tally rises to 463,999
Trader hacked dead in Bhola; cash Tk, gold looted
Honouring a superhero
83 lower court judges, employees test positive for COVID-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft