Monday, 22 June, 2020, 9:57 AM
Oil companies rushing fuel supplies to Ladakh amid LAC stand-off

Published : Monday, 22 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

NEW DELHI, June 20: State-run oil companies are rushing additional fuel supplies to Ladakh and have tanked up storage depots in the northern region to meet increased demand from the defence forces, deployed in large numbers as the deadly border stand-off with China continues in the Galwan valley and Pangong Tso (lake in Ladakhi) areas of the newlycreated federal territory.
The oil companies have also deployed aviation bowsers in several locations, essentially for easy refuelling of helicopters being used extensively by the forces. Jet fuel stocks have also been beefed up as the air force has moved fighter aircraft to forward locations.
Transporters said more than 100 tankers are leaving daily from IndianOil's Jammu, Jalandhar and Sangrur storage terminals carrying diesel, jet fuel, kerosene and petrol to Kargil, Leh and other forward areas. Tankers are also being sent from Hindustan Petroleum's refinery in Punjab's Bhatinda.
The despatches are 10-12per cent more than the number of tankers loaded daily for the annual exercise of building stockpiles in Kargil and Leh, which began in April. These stockpiles keep life from freezing over in Ladakh during the long and harsh winters, lasting up to eight months, when walls of snow snap road links with the rest of the country.
As reported by TOI on April 7, the oil companies had a target of moving a total of 150,000 kilolitres of liquid fuels and 3,300 tonne of LPG this year for both civilian consumption and defence forces. Oil company sources said because of the border situation they are trying to "maximise" tanker despatches before the onset of monsoon, which disrupts traffic on the main Jammu-Srinagar-Kargil-Leh and Manali-Leh routes used for sending supplies to Ladakh.
The sources said Leh and Kargil depot already had spillover stocks from last year. Muted civilian demand in the absence of tourist flow due to the coronavirus pandemic is also helping boost supplies for the forces. Yet, executives managing the operation have to walk the extra mile to avoid delays in tanker movement due to the Srinagar-Leh route being declared out of bounds for civilian traffic - except for essentials - and coronavirus protocols.    -TNN


