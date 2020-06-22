Video
Monday, 22 June, 2020
Mercantile Bank inaugurates 7 agent banking outlets

Published : Monday, 22 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Ltd launched seven agent banking outlets across the country to provide basic banking services to the unbanked population of the country under this Pandemic corona virus situation. Bank's chairman Morshed Alam MP inaugurated the 'Agent Banking' Outlets on Sunday virtually, says a press release.
Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), Vice Chairman, Md. Anwarul Haque, Chairman, Executive Committee; Dr. Md. Rahmat Ullah, Chairman, Audit Committee; A.K.M. Shaheed Reza, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Foundation; A. S. M. Feroz Alam, Md. Abdul Hannan, M. Amanullah, Al-Haj Mosharref Hossain, M A Khan Belal and Dr. Md. Hamid Ullah Bhuiya, Directors were connected to the inauguration ceremony. Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and  CEO delivered his welcome speech.
Adil Raihan, DMD and CSBO anchored the ceremony while Mati Ul Hasan, AMD & CRO, DMDs and senior executives of the bank along with Darpan Kanti Roy, Head of Agent banking Division were present at the ceremony.
One can open an account at Mercantile Bank Agent Banking through Biometric Registration. Customer can enjoy any services like opening Savings or Current A/C, MSS, FDR, Cash deposit or withdrawal, money transfer and remittance collect through Biometric registration.
Bank's Managing Director Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury said that Utility Bill, Salary of Government and Private Organizations, Merchant Payment, School-College-University Fees will be added to the MBL Agent Banking services soon. Seven outlets are Tanim Telecom and General Store - Pipulia bazaar, South Cumilla, ACE Varities Store - West Debpur, Monurhat Bazar, Chagalnaiya, Alamgir Traders - Noringpur Bazar, Shahrasti,  M/S Kausar Traders - Koroitali Bazar, Faridganj, Haque Traders - Main sarak, Raypur, Laxmipur, I Hai Homeo Hall - Panihar, Godagari, Rajshahi, M/S Mamun and Brothers - Nogorhat, Baufal, Patuakhali. Mercantile Bank Agent Banking started its journey with AJS Trade Corporation at Amin Bazar, Savar on December 28, 2019.


