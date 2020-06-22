Pakistan’s $2.41bn debt payments to be rescheduled





The initiative will help the country "enable an effective crisis response. Borrowers therefore commit to use freed-up resources to increase social, health, or economic spending in response to the [Covid-19] crisis," the World Bank said in a statement accompanying the release of the country specific data on the rescheduling.

Pakistan is the second largest beneficiary of the initiative following Angola.

According to the World Bank figures, the country's total debt servicing due in 2020 is $8.974bn, of which official multilateral stands at $3.4bn, official bilateral $4.32bn, non-official $850 million and $362.5m is to bondholders.

The $2.41bn rescheduling will decrease the country's debt service payments to $6.53bn during the year, translating into savings of 0.9 per cent of the GDP.

The DSSI, however, does not cancel these payments but only postpones them to a later date. The suspension period will begin from May 1 and will last until end-2020.

The suspension of payments will be NPV neutral, repayment period will be three years with a one-year grace period and be achieved either through rescheduling or refinancing.

Pakistan has welcomed the initiative, as it will free up much-needed fiscal space to allocate resources on livelihoods affected by the pandemic. However, the country was recently put on negative watch by the Moody's Rating agency after the government formally requested debt suspension under the initiative. -Dawn

























KARACHI, June 21: Pakistan will reschedule $2.41 billion worth of debt repayments in 2020 under the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI).The initiative will help the country "enable an effective crisis response. Borrowers therefore commit to use freed-up resources to increase social, health, or economic spending in response to the [Covid-19] crisis," the World Bank said in a statement accompanying the release of the country specific data on the rescheduling.Pakistan is the second largest beneficiary of the initiative following Angola.According to the World Bank figures, the country's total debt servicing due in 2020 is $8.974bn, of which official multilateral stands at $3.4bn, official bilateral $4.32bn, non-official $850 million and $362.5m is to bondholders.The $2.41bn rescheduling will decrease the country's debt service payments to $6.53bn during the year, translating into savings of 0.9 per cent of the GDP.The DSSI, however, does not cancel these payments but only postpones them to a later date. The suspension period will begin from May 1 and will last until end-2020.The suspension of payments will be NPV neutral, repayment period will be three years with a one-year grace period and be achieved either through rescheduling or refinancing.Pakistan has welcomed the initiative, as it will free up much-needed fiscal space to allocate resources on livelihoods affected by the pandemic. However, the country was recently put on negative watch by the Moody's Rating agency after the government formally requested debt suspension under the initiative. -Dawn