Monday, 22 June, 2020, 9:56 AM
Transactions surge during China’s mid-year online shopping spree

Published : Monday, 22 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BEIJING, June 20: Total transactions and their monetary value rose sharply during the just-concluded online shopping spree, according to Chinese online payment clearing house NetsUnion Clearing Corporation (NUCC).
A total of 26.18 billion transactions worth 16.91 trillion yuan (about 2.38 trillion US dollars) were carried out during the so-called "618" online shopping festival from June 1 to June 18, up 52 per cent and 42 per cent, respectively, from last year. The number of transactions on June 1 hit 1.6 billion, a single-day record, said the NUCC.
According to the clearing-house, the COVID-19 epidemic has reinforced people's habit of shopping online.    -Xinhua


