Monday, 22 June, 2020, 9:56 AM
Enel to launch hydrogen business as part of green drive

Published : Monday, 22 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

MILAN, June 20: Europe's biggest utility Enel is set to launch a green hydrogen business next year to speed up its plans to become a carbon-free power producer by 2050.
The group is targeting markets in the United States, Chile and Spain, the head of Global Power Generation Antonio Cammisecra told Reuters. In the United States a focus will be on Texas, where the group has wind and solar assets.
"We have huge renewable energy pipelines in these countries where there's also a promising market for hydrogen too," he said.
Enel, which owns Spanish utility Endesa will be installing electrolysers - which use electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen - at its solar and wind farms to produce hydrogen to be used for energy storage or sold on to industrial clients to help decarbonize their processes.
Cammisecra said the group wanted to build large-scale plants that would typically have a quarter the capacity of the renewable plant it is built next to.    -Reuters


