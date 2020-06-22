Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 June, 2020, 9:55 AM
latest
Home Business

IMF deploys emergency financing for 70 countries amid Covid-19 pandemic

Published : Monday, 22 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

IMF deploys emergency financing for 70 countries amid Covid-19 pandemic

IMF deploys emergency financing for 70 countries amid Covid-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON, June 21: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said it is expected to deploy emergency financing for 70 countries by Friday as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ripple across the globe.
IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said at a virtual press briefing Thursday that "tomorrow we expect that number to be 70, so 70 countries supported by the IMF with emergency financing roughly about 25 billion dollars."
"This emergency financing is very fast-disbursing, countries receive the money within days, it does not carry traditional IMF conditionality," Rice told reporters. "It is money to be spent on paying for things like nurses' and doctors' salaries, and equipment, and medical equipment to deal with the crisis."
For the Asia and Pacific region, seven countries have received emergency financing totaling about 1.5 billion dollars, Rice said.
And in Sub-Saharan Africa, 28 countries have received emergency financing totaling almost 10 billion dollars, Rice said, noting that the figure is much higher than the IMF's average yearly lending of 1 billion dollars to the region.
Over 100 countries have asked the IMF for emergency financing amid the pandemic, and the multilateral lender said earlier this year that it had doubled access to its emergency facilities to meet the expected demand.
In mid-April, the IMF projected in its World Economic Outlook that the global economy was on track to contract by 3 per cent in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, calling it the "worst recession" since the Great Depression in the 1930s.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in May that the multilateral lender would "very likely" further cut global growth forecasts, as incoming data from many countries was worse than the IMF's "already pessimistic projections." The updated forecasts will be released next week.    -Xinhua


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank Ltd Deputy Managing Director Md. Zahidul Haque handing over medical protective equipments to BSSMU
Venezuela’s rival presidents prepare to battle over gold in London vaults
Coronavirus impact: IATA calls for extension of airport slot waivers
Emirates adds 10 new cities for travellers, offers connection to 40 cities
US shale companies to boost oil output by 500,000 bpd by month-end
UAE bank lending continues to grow in May
Oil companies rushing fuel supplies to Ladakh amid LAC stand-off
Mercantile Bank inaugurates 7 agent banking outlets


Latest News
Adria Tour final cancelled after Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19
Stocks try to shake off second wave virus fears
WHO reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases
Ramos injured but Madrid go top
Brazil passes 50,000 coronavirus deaths
Global COVID-19 cases exceed 8.9mn: JHU
General holiday declared in 10 district areas labeling them as 'Red Zones'
Taposh warns WASA of actions for dumping waste on streets
Bangladesh signs $250m loan deal with World Bank
China launches Phase-2 human test for coronavirus vaccine
Most Read News
Malaysia dismisses news of legalisation of illegals as 'fake'
BD-China relations must not be misinterpreted
Tamim's mother, 3 other family members test coronavirus positive
39 deaths, 3,531 new cases reported in country
Now, MPs asked to get coronavirus test
Biman's 1st flight to leave Dhaka for UK today
Worldwide coronavirus death tally rises to 463,999
Trader hacked dead in Bhola; cash Tk, gold looted
Honouring a superhero
83 lower court judges, employees test positive for COVID-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft