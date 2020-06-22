Covid-19 most uncertain threat to world economy: ICCB





It said the situation is just evolving every day, estimates can only provide a magnitude of the impact," it said in its Jan-March quarterly Bulletin published recently.

The ICCB said the actual ramification will depend on the extent of the spread and length of the duration of the outbreak and how quickly policymakers can take action to mitigate the health and economic damage.

"Many highly developed countries are taking emergency plans to deal with abruptly surfaced economic disruptions." The key issue is not just the number of cases of Covid-19, but the level of disruption to economies. All will see a new world soon which is very much different and unknown.

The world leaders have to come together to save the humanity, agree on spending more resources on health care and development of medicines to fight such pandemic in the future, it said.

The COVID-19 global pandemic originated in Wuhan Province of China in last December.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March declared coronavirus as a global pandemic only to send financial markets across the world started to tumble. It also led major institutions and banks to cut their global growth forecasts.

COVID-19 is the defining global health crisis and economic challenge that the world has faced since World War Two and the Spanish flu of 1918 flu which lasted for 15 months, had infected 500 million people - about a third of the world's population at that time and death of some 50 million.

The world has developed so much since then, but the health sector remains most neglected.

The crisis highlighted the need for urgent action to cushion the pandemic's health and economic consequences, protect vulnerable populations, and set the stage for a lasting recovery.

The ICCB Bulletin said the outbreak of the COVID 19 will have devastating economic effect on least and developing countries (LDCs). At the same time, as developed economies slip into recession, it will result in falling commodity prices and causing a double squeeze on these countries' export earnings.

Countries all over the world, including Bangladesh in short run are racing to slow the spread of the virus by testing and treating patients, lockdown, carrying out contact tracing, limiting travel, quarantining citizens, and cancelling large gatherings such as sporting events, concerts, and schools, it said.

"The pandemic is moving like a wave--one that may yet crash on those least able to cope."

In the longer-term consequences of this pandemic may arise from mass unemployment and business failures. Some industries, such as tourism and aviation, will certainly face hardships.









It has created unprecedented risk, causing investors to suffer significant losses. The ICCB laid emphasis on the need for social distancing though it has led to cancellation of enormous events, ravaged travel business, closed businesses, restaurants, and shopping malls with enormous negative impact on market.





