DSE begins week on a little rise





At DSE, the broad index, DSEX settled at 3962.98 points on Sunday, first working day of week, with a marginal gain of 2.40 points or 0.06 percent.

Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went up slightly by 1.40 points and 0.34 points to settle at 1326.83 points and 918.90 points respectively.

On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 10,530 trades were executed in today's trading session with a trading volume of 18.09 million securities.

Market turnover, another crucial indicator, stood at Taka 386 million which is lower than of previous day's Taka 696 million.

Gainers took lead over losers as out of 245 issues traded, 17 securities gained price while 14 declined and 214 remained unchanged.

The market-cap of DSE increased slightly to Taka 3,106 billion, from Taka 3,104 billion in the previous session.

CSCX and CASPI declined by 1.88 points and 3.38 points to stand at 6816.62 points and 11250.74 points respectively. At CSE, a total of 3,380,477 shares and mutual funds of 91 companies were traded, of which 8 issues advanced while 9 declined and 74 issues remained unchanged. -BSS

















