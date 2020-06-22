Defaulted loan drops without significant recovery





As a result, the amount of default loans in the banking sector dropped to Tk 92,510 crore at the end of March this year.

It has shot up to an all-time high at Tk 1,16,288 crore at the end of September, 2019 but dropped to Tk 94,331 crore as of December 31, 2019, mainly due to the government's easy loan rescheduling policy.

Under the relaxed rescheduling policy offered in 2019, borrowers were allowed to reschedule default loans with just 2 per cent down payment, much lower than the regular down payment requirement to reschedule default loans.

The central bank this year, immediately after the outbreak of coronavirus has barred banks not to downgrade any loan for borrowers' failure to pay installments in the January-September period this year.

The banks, however, were asked to upgrade loans during the period if borrowers repay loan installments. Because for the relaxed policy the volume of default loans in the country's banking system has dropped in two consecutive quarters without any significant recovery.

Instead, the loan installment payments by borrowers have deteriorated significantly since January this year. Bankers, however, cautioned that the situation would deteriorate further in the coming days.

The central bank in a recent circular said that borrowers would get time extension for loan installment payment for the months between January and September in which they would fail to repay.

Even after the policy relaxation, bankers were in fear that the default loans would increase when the policy relaxation would be withdrawn.

Besides, many businesses have been incurring losses as the country was on shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic for around two months when the trade and business ground almost to a halt.





























