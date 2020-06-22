Govt signs $250m loan deal with World Bank





Secretary of Economic Relations Division (ERD Fatima Yasmin and the Country director of World Bank Mercy Tembon, signed the deal for their respective sides on Sunday in the city, said an ERD press release.

The credit amount, to be repaid in 30 years (with 5 years grace period), will have an interest rate of 1.25 percent along with 0.75 percent service charge on the outstanding amount.

The press release said the government has laid emphasis recently on reform and modernization of some policy strategies and regulations involving relevant ministries and agencies to support extended job creation, improved job quality, and inclusive access to jobs for all the Bangladeshi nationals.

In this context, the government and the World Bank Group (WBG) have got engaged in a three-year program of reforms for the period 2018-2021, and the World Bank Group (WBG) agreed to extend financial support $750 million in this regard.

The first program in the series (Job DPC-1) was completed in FY 2018-19 where IDA provided $250 million and in its continuity, has agreed to provide another $250 million in the second program (Job DPC-2) in the current FY 2019-20.

Under Job DPC Program, the government agreed to revise and update some existing legislations and rules, reengineering business processes which eventually contribute to improvement of Doing Business Index of Bangladesh.

Improvement of Doing Business Ranking will facilitate attracting new investment and thus create employment opportunities.

This DPC tranche-2 was due to be released in FY 2020-2021. In order to address the adverse impacts of COVID-19, the World Bank (IDA) agreed to frontload this disbursement in FY 2019-2020 on request of the government of Bangladesh.

This fund will be utilized for emergency health related services and for implementing stimulus packages announced by the Prime Minister.





























