Monday, 22 June, 2020, 9:55 AM
Third Rural Infrastructure Project Okays

ECNEC approves 10 projects for Tk 9460cr

Published : Monday, 22 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Business correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the ECNEC meeting through a video conference from her official residence Ganobhaban on Sunday. photo : pid

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council has approved on Sunday 10 development projects at a cost of Tk 9460 crore including Third Important Rural Infrastructure Development Project on Priority Basis.
 The approval came at an ECNEC meeting chaired by its chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She joined the meeting through a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Planning Minister MA Mannan and other cabinet ministers, secretaries and members of the planning commission also joined the online meeting.
Planning Minister MA Mannan made presentation on the projects. He said the ECNEC approves the government plan to allocate Tk20 crore to each of the parliament members for development of road infrastructure in their respective constituencies. It is one time allocation for every five years.
The minister said lawmakers in the city corporation areas have been receiving allocation under a separate scheme for the same purpose. He said the allocated money will not be given directly to the MPs. The Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) will develop the road infrastructure as per the demand of the MPs.
The cost of the project titled "Third Important Rural Infrastructure Development Project on Priority Basis" include project management expenditure estimated at Tk6,479.65 crore. The project is scheduled to be completed by June 2024.
According to the project proposal 305.21 km of new upazila roads will be constructed under the third phase of the project. Some 660.37 kilometers of union road will be constructed and 5,075.76 kilometers of rural road to be developed.
Around 1,090.77 km of rural roads will be maintained, 7,992.22 meters of bridges and culverts will be constructed in rural roads with a length of less than 100 meters.
The other approved projects are  Increase Fish Production through Water Resources Reform (2nd Amendment); Protection of Sadar, Rajnagar and Kulaura upazilas of Moulvibazar district from river erosion; 3 projects of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, Important Rural Infrastructure Development Project in Greater Patuakhali District and 'Development of Sustainable Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene System in Haor Area.
They also include 'Jamalpur District Jail Reconstruction' project; 'Upgradation of Important Regional Highways to make Adequate and Wide (Chittagong Zone) and' Upgradation of Tekerhat-Gopalganj (Haridaspur) -Mollahat (Ghonapara) Regional Highway to appropriate standard and width respectively; 100 Meter Gauge Passenger Carriage Rehabilitation (Phase II) 'project and Bangabandhu Complex Construction.


