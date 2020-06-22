Video
Monday, 22 June, 2020, 9:54 AM
Editorial

Address C-19 impacts on our students

Published : Monday, 22 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

A recent survey conducted by BRAC has revealed that a large number of students, as many as 16 per cent have become panic - stricken  -  since the closure of all educational institutions to contain the spreading of COVID - 19 since March 17 . Moreover, the pandemic has triggered a negative attitude towards study among a large number of students.
The study also suggests that limitations of necessary arrangements such as television, internet, electricity or dish connection and language barriers for the students from ethnic minorities are the key causes for keeping students away from distant learning.
This is not a good sign, and if these factors are prolonged, innumerable students are likely to become dropout victims. The findings along with a number of recommendations of the survey, titled "Impact of Covid-19 on Education in Bangladesh" were revealed at a digitally organised discussion held on Saturday.




It is not only in Bangladesh where students are struggling with regular classes and studies. The same dilemma is prevailing over millions of students across the world. It is important that our education authorities observe and communicate with other countries to find out how those countries have been tackling the common problem with their students.
Rather unsurprisingly, our or most students in least developed countries for that matter are not familiar with distant learning methodologies. The point, however, As the BRAC report has exposed that many students do not prefer the existing distant learning method - we need to find out the reasons behind this trend. Poor internet connection, inability to afford computers or laptops and frequently interrupted power supply are some of the key reasons for sure.
However, we believe the students must also come out and share their problems with respective academic institutions. They must work together in order to find a pragmatic and possible solution for continuing their studies unimpeded. A part of the BRAC report also mentioned that  A large section of students  , a mammoth 44 per cent , reported that they are not getting any direction from schools, which has been reported mostly by Madrasa students and those living in rural areas as well. In 22 per cent of cases, food crisis in the family appeared to be a major issue, which has been reported mostly by Madrasa students and those living in urban areas. And that's not all, a total of 54 students' equivalent of 3 per cent, were survivors of some form of abuse during the holidays. They encountered psychological harassment in most of the cases (82 per cent) alongside some other harassment such as physical torture, sexual harassment, confinement, and forced labour.  
There is no room for taking the recent BRAC report dismissively - the government and education authorities with the students must jointly address the predicaments before our young students are hit much harder. 



