Monday, 22 June, 2020, 9:54 AM
Health risk of false Covid-19 medicine and equipment

Published : Monday, 22 June, 2020

Dear Sir

There are many fake and low grade medical products and equipments available in the market those are not effective against the Covid-19 diseasse. Fake medicines also sold for Covid-19 may not contain the ingredients they claim to contain, and may even contain harmful elements. The World Health Organization (WHO) does not recommend any medicines to treat or cure Covid-19, although research is underway in many countries. Products which claim to prevent Covid-19 risk giving false information and increasing infection rates. Some of the unreliable treatments roved dangerous; hundreds of people have already died globally from using fictitious Covid-19 treatments.





The WHO has requested member countries to immediately notify them if any fake medicines or other falsified products are discovered. There are also many claims that existing products help against Covid-19. Anxiety about Covid-19 makes people more willing to "try anything". People were advised to check the right information source, looking on official websites; some messages have falsely claimed to be from official bodies like UNICEF and government agencies. Everyone should be aware about the health risk of such false medicine and equipments.
Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



