China’s embrace is driving Hong Kong away





By moving ahead this past week with a new national security law for Hong Kong, aimed at squashing stubborn opposition to Communist rule, China's central government is almost certain to provoke yet more street protests in the city. Mainland officials decry this resistance as the work of foreign instigators. After all, by Beijing's reckoning, Chinese authority over Hong Kong is to be celebrated after the humiliation of more than 150 years of colonial rule.

But that is China's version of history, not Hong Kong's. It's true that the physical land that encompasses today's Hong Kong was bequeathed to Great Britain by the Qing Dynasty in parcels, beginning with the handover of Hong Kong Island in the Treaty of Nanjing that ended the First Opium War in 1842. What rose on top of that land is another matter. Though not quite the "barren island" derided by one British minister, Hong Kong at the time was home to only about 7,500 people living in a smattering of coastal and farming villages.

The city built there, with its iconic mountain-backed skyline, frenetic harbor and sleek shopping malls, developed entirely separately from China; it had its own government, legal system, economic policies and relationship with the world. The people of Hong Kong shared historical experiences distinct - and often completely opposite - from their neighbors in China proper.

As the mainland was convulsed by the collapse of the Qing Dynasty, brutal civil wars and the upheaval of the Communist takeover, a detached and more stable Hong Kong grew steadily as a safe haven. Chinese fled there to escape disorder or in search of better opportunities - from revolutionary Sun Yat-sen (who both studied medicine and plotted against the Qing in Hong Kong) to property baron Li Ka-shing. Shanghai industrialists evaded Communist clutches and reassembled their businesses in a more welcoming Hong Kong.

The founding of the People's Republic in 1949 dramatically widened the gap between Hong Kong and the mainland. As Red Guards beat up "capitalist roaders" during China's Cultural Revolution, unleashed in 1966, Hong Kong embarked on one of the greatest capitalist booms in human history. By the time Deng Xiaoping cracked China open to the world in the early 1980s, Hong Kong was already one of the famed "Four Little Dragons" - the hypersonic economies of East Asia - and an established international hub for trade and business.

Hong Kong has technically remained an island apart even under Beijing's authority. The former colony was supposed to be preserved as a "special administrative region," able to maintain its own governance system, courts, schools and regulations under the "One Country, Two Systems" formula. Even today, an American like myself can waltz visa-free into Hong Kong while Chinese from the mainland still require permission to visit. And, of course, Hong Kong has a different language, with Cantonese still preferred over the mainland's Mandarin.

To many in Hong Kong, the return to China is not the "homecoming" envisioned by the Communists, since China was never home. A survey conducted last year by the University of Hong Kong found that more than three-fourths of respondents identified themselves as "Hong Kongers," compared to less than a quarter who considered themselves "Chinese." Even more revealing, those surveyed felt a stronger attachment to being "global citizens" and "Asians" than citizens of the People's Republic. That's why newspaper tycoon Jimmy Lai, in response to the national security law, promised, "I'll fight to the end. HK is my home."

In Hong Kong, mainland officials are trying to integrate what is essentially a foreign society with its own history and sense of self. And their heavy-handed tactics are only reinforcing Hong Kongers' perception of their separateness. The University of Hong Kong survey noted that only a quarter of respondents felt pride at becoming Chinese nationals, the lowest level since the 1997 handover. Another poll from December showed two-thirds of Hong Kong residents born in the city supported the protest movement.

At its heart, the battle on the streets of Hong Kong is between conflicting perceptions of history and the identities they've created. China probably possesses the force to impose its own version of history. But doing so will only ensure that Hong Kong will never truly feel part of China.

Source: Bloomberg.com

















