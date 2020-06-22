Coronavirus crisis and social challenge







The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has increased in Bangladesh with the leveraging in testing facilities. As of today, the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 105,000. Similarly, the death toll has risen. Officially, more than 1300 people have died in Bangladesh, which is alarming.The media have repeatedly reported the deaths of people with COVID-19 symptoms across the country. The health minister said the community-level movement of invisible enemies has begun. This is worrying because those who can inadvertently infect the virus cannot be traced. This will increase the number of people with COVID-19.



Although coronavirus is health or clinical problem, it has a wide range of social, political and economic ramifications. In the context of COVID-19, while the number of poor people in the world is predicted to jump up, it would also cause social ruptures and political divisiveness. It would result in the rise of far-right politics, anti-immigrant sentiment, extreme forms of nationalism, racism and social inequality. Some cases of anti-Chinese racial abuse have already been reported. The far-rightpolitical parties will now have another reason to oppose immigration in most Western and European countries. The economic fallout associated with the virus crisis would produce a breakdown in the social order.



The sociologist Durkheim said that during times of unprecedented change, anomie occurs. Anomie is a situation of normlessness and goal-lessness. During times of rapid social and economic transformation, suicide rates increase. For Durkheim, suicide was an example of social unrest. A German minister committed suicide in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. This period of change can be considered as an anomic situation. Fear, uncertainty, stress and financial hardship have gripped societies in most countries. Domestic violence has reportedly increased in the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis in many parts of the world. Therefore, mental health support must be upgraded in most countries, mainly in Bangladesh.



Lockdown laws have been enforced in almost every country. As a consequence, economic activities have come to a standstill. Bustling cities now look deserted. Borders across the globe have been closed. Millions of people are locked inside their houses. Many are just on the streets because they are homeless. The stay-at-home message is a joke for them. Those who earn daily have lost their income. Some are hitting the rules of social distance out of necessity, or they are not aware of it.



The business has shut down in the wake of the economic collapse of the coronavirus crisis, and stock markets have collapsed. Many people have lost their way of work and livelihood. It is a time of crisis that many generations living on earth have not seen. Countries have announced economic stimulus packages to protect their economies. There are concerns about who will benefit from these packages. Undoubtedly, the stimulus package will not change the whole situation that started due to the COVID-19 event around the world.



In a developing country, where millions of poor people live, they have to face many challenges. In Bangladesh, due to poor health care, rampant corruption and social inequality, the coronavirus will hit the poor the hardest. This virus will bring back the progress that has been made in the country over the last few decades. The world as a whole and the country like Bangladesh will find it challenging to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Most importantly, the country will undoubtedly lag in the race to graduate as a middle-income country by 2024.



In the post-pandemic period, the world would not be the same. Work and study pattern would change significantly. In the future, the health system must be strengthened in Bangladesh and elsewhere around the world. Social security measures need to be universal and more reliable. Income support should be given to all low-income people. IT capacity and availability should be improved much further to keep schools operational and to work from home. An up-to-date and comprehensive legal framework for the pandemic or epidemic period is also required.



The worst-case scenario would be the famine or famine-like situation, especially in developing countries that usually have corruption, poverty and nervous health systems with poor governance. In modern times of this national crisis, the United Nations has warned of a possible famine or famine-like situation. Since the vaccine does not take less than a year, short-term measures, as well as long-term measures, should be considered. Now the question is how Bangladesh will tackle everything with its poor institutional support?



In Bangladesh, relief is being distributed among the poor people. This is a praiseworthy initiative. However, providing assistance in a random and uncoordinated manner is not enough in the long run. Many poor people have missed out. In some parts of the country, people have protested against corruption in the distribution of relief. More support, such as income assistance to low-income groups, should be considered immediately.



Bangladesh needs to think about adequate food supply for about next one year or longer. Amartya Sen's research on the Bangladesh famine of 1974 showed that in the famine year, food production had not declined. Indeed, people lacked entitlements or the capacity to buy or access food. In order to address the famine or famine-like situation, Bangladesh has to make sure that poor people do not lose their entitlement to food. For this reason, the regulation of the market and supply chain management requires special considerations.Remember, the agricultural industry is being uninfected at the COVID-19 event, so it is the only sector that can save many countries, including Bangladesh.



People will continue to flout lockdown or social distancing rules if their basic needs are not adequately met. For this reason, there is no better time than now to think about universal and equitable healthcare and global income guarantee for everyone. This is because as social beings, everyone is connected to everyone else, directly or indirectly. Any infected one can pass the highly infectious virus to the other person who might come in close contact. Therefore, fighting the infection requires collective endeavours. In order to fight against the coronavirus crisis, in addition to strengthening the health system, it is essential to implement more comprehensive social security and economic programmes.



In a nutshell, Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen says poverty is not the only problem for the poor. This is also a problem for the rich. His words aptly apply to the coronavirus event because everyone as a social being is directly or indirectly related to each other. In the age of globalisation, all countries, economies, communities and societies are connected and dependent on each other. World leaders need to unite to fight these diseases as well as to address their social, economic and political consequences, rather than creating further upheavals for the innocent people of the world.

The Authors are Australian academics















