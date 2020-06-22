

Jump-starting the education sector



When the Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said during his budget speech he didn't know from where his money will come for the budget he is submitting, and there are people, not your normal one, but 'Educated' one (perhaps lack proper education) making joke about how they also don't know about their budget when they go on to tour-can one notice a pattern? A pattern how reckless, careless and perhaps hopeless the people have become of the country amid this pandemic that the countrymen could care less about the budget, could care less about what is happening in the system of their country, yet it is them who will be affected by implementation of single inch of this complex financing detail.



Let's take every other sector out of focus and bring the health sector which, has been struggling very badly for long time due to wide open corruption, irregularities and just bold lies such as Bangladesh's health sector was better than that of Singapore when Bangladesh doesn't even have adequate world-class ICU. Not only Bangladesh but the whole world has seen all credit to the invisible virus that Bangladesh has perhaps one of the worst health care systems anywhere in the world, the public part of which is run by Tax payers' money. Government don't bring money from the sky, they tax the citizen, they in diverse sets of names such as VAT, TAX, Supplementary Duty, Levy Duty and so on legally plunder a certain portion of the money out of the pocket of the citizen just to redistribute it to another group of citizen.



Government isn't bringing money out of no-where. It is coming from the people's pocket who is suffering now due to only the broken health sector. Oh well, some high tax payers already absconded the country amid the pandemic who even contribute to the Health Education sector of Bangladesh.



Now, bringing the education sector into focus, with intense luminosity, the experts, stakeholders, and people surrounding the sector have to ask how long this pointless so-called 'Lockdown' that isn't working here in Bangladesh and will never work should stay valid for Educational Institutions? The Ministry of Education once again extended the closure of all educational institutions for mitigating the infectious disease rate. However, the mental infection that is spreading its net to students hasn't been addressed by anyone in any manner except spending questionable amount of money to make videos for taking care of mental health.

When, if any and how the higher secondary examination will take place this year-as of now everyone- has been left blind and deaf about it. Every year budget comes and goes, implementation occurs since it has to. But, last year when hailing the health sector of Bangladesh and going as far as comparing the 'Economy of Bangladesh' to that of one of the most developed countries of the world, Canada, only Finance minister knows what he had in mind. Besides, he did in Fiscal year budget of 2019-2020 allocate some 11% fund for Education sector, the sector which is currently totally not-operational. The reasoning behind connecting the Health sector to Education sector of the country is that all fall under the same system-everything is connected to everything.



It is undeniable that the country has received unbelievable praise from across the globe for the direction it was in terms of so-called GDP growth. But, have all the cards been stacked up properly to have the 'Domino effect' come into play as a positive outcome? Looking at the current scenario in FY 2020-2021 when practically not only the health sector, but all sectors of the country are suffering, in a similar fashion, it is absolutely vital to mention-there are some deeply rooted issues in the system of the country.



Remember the ADB head saying that money will never be the problem for Bangladesh but skilled, educated human resources will be! Remember how urgently everyone was shouting but not implementing about diversifying, diversifying skills. Here we are now with all our Educational Institutions closed for an uncertain period of time.



Perhaps in the 'domino effect' game where when cards are stacked properly one touch can cause a large-scale effect, Education sector is the first card! During this pandemic the Government is trying their so-called newly adopted term "ICT" or "DIGITAL" even in Education. But it isn't working. In so-called e-learning no matter how much fund or infrastructure the government builds, no matter how much broadband connectivity they spread across the country, no matter how they try to make sci-fi a reality, will they ever be able to replace the peer-peer contact or faculty-student real life contact that exists in 'Learning'?



To cap it off, there has been no change in the amount of percentage which doesn't even work as we are experiencing now. There should at the least be 15-20% allocated for the Education sector of the country--with or without any invisible catastrophe. It is the norm for developed country. And if year after year the government will play the same flute of comparing the country with some of the most developed countries of the world, it is quite logical to ask for more funding which will find their way to proper destination in proper time defying all the complicated bureaucratic issues the country inherited.



Moreover, the public schooling is the direct result of hard earned tax of many citizen of the country. And it is the right of the citizen to know how the Government is planning to execute and bring back to normal a sector that they just left out there as if it didn't existed to indefinite halt. Even though some of Bangladeshi university's departments are now showing-off by coming up with remedies for covid-19 and what not, do not fool yourself! Right next to Bangladesh, India has IIT which produces world class leaders who then go on to send rocket to the moon while our satellite head figure out how to differentiate the frequency between K-band and C-band and which gets used for what.



"Desperate time needs desperate measures", when criminally earned money can also be invested at the same rate (no question asked) as someone who earn some 50 thousands Bangladeshi taka at 10%, let us not forget about the first domino card, the Education sector which will need a boost, a big one once the co-ordination happens and if they open this year physically not virtually where there seem to be more views on 'Online Class' meme on social media than that of real 'Online class' of many well-known schools.



It takes time to plan, it takes hard work to strategize but when all are put in place what halts the country from executing decisions, the right decision on the right time? Learning from this unavoidable tragic 2020 filled with chaos, perhaps the butterfly effect; let both the Public and Private sector a bit more proactive from now on when it comes to education which if implemented well can change the dynamic of deeply rooted negativity into positivity in the years to come.

The writer is an Aerospace Engineering Consultant and founder & owner, Midwest Engineering Solution

Limited Company LLC





















