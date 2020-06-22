

Bangladeshi duo attends Locarno film consultancy

The consultancy is undergoing from June 15 and it will continue until June 23, says a press release.

This year, the event is participated by 16 countries-Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Thailand, The Philippines and Vietnam.

Locarno Open Doors Consultancy is an online mentoring programme that helps emerging film-makers at various stages, from developing scripts to coming up with a distribution strategy.

Locarno Open Doors Consultancy has been shedding spotlight on Bangladesh since last year.









Film-makers can apply in these 5 categories- scriptwriting, co-production and financing strategy, editing, international distribution strategy and legal aspects and contracts.

Bangladeshi duo attends Locarno film consultancy

Mou had directed several short films and documentaries. Her short fiction "Statement After My Poet Husband's Death" won 6 awards at various film festivals. Reeti has been a FIPRESCI Jury at Cannes Film Festival, among other big festivals. She is a Berlinale Talents alumna.

Open Doors Consultancy is an initiative of Locarno Film Festival, one of the top film festivals in the world. The next round of applications will be open from June 22-24, the press release added. Film director Tasmiah Afrin Mou and film critic Sadia Khalid Reeti have been selected to take part in Locarno Open Doors Consultancy of Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.The consultancy is undergoing from June 15 and it will continue until June 23, says a press release.This year, the event is participated by 16 countries-Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Thailand, The Philippines and Vietnam.Locarno Open Doors Consultancy is an online mentoring programme that helps emerging film-makers at various stages, from developing scripts to coming up with a distribution strategy.Locarno Open Doors Consultancy has been shedding spotlight on Bangladesh since last year.Film-makers can apply in these 5 categories- scriptwriting, co-production and financing strategy, editing, international distribution strategy and legal aspects and contracts.Mou and Reeti's script "The Crows" is about the struggles of a youth in mid 1980s Dhaka where crows stir up an existential crisis in him. Their project was selected in the scriptwriting category. ???Mou had directed several short films and documentaries. Her short fiction "Statement After My Poet Husband's Death" won 6 awards at various film festivals. Reeti has been a FIPRESCI Jury at Cannes Film Festival, among other big festivals. She is a Berlinale Talents alumna.Open Doors Consultancy is an initiative of Locarno Film Festival, one of the top film festivals in the world. The next round of applications will be open from June 22-24, the press release added.