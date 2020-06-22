Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 June, 2020, 9:54 AM
latest
Home City News

Bidyanondo Foundation sprays insecticides to kill Aedes mosquitoes

Published : Monday, 22 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Voluntary organization, Bidyanondo Foundation, has started spraying insecticides in the capital city and also outside it to confront any possible dengue outbreak amid coronavirus pandemic.
A manager of the Bidyanondo Foundation Salman Khan Yeasin today said they started their operations last week, and are gradually expanding the activities to cover all the densely populated areas including slums that are prone to an outbreak, said a press release.
They started the anti-dengue campaign by spraying insecticides in Dhaka Medical College Hospital area, Railway colony in Shahjahanpur and Jinjira in Keraniganj last week, he said.
Insecticides have also been sprayed at Jatrabari, Kamlapur, Khilgaon and Mugda General Hospital areas, said Salman.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladeshi duo attends Locarno film consultancy
Bidyanondo Foundation sprays insecticides to kill Aedes mosquitoes
Dipu Moni inaugurates training for online teaching of 10,000 teachers
Goods-laden ship capsizes in Bay
Corrigendum
MIS-C disease: First two cases successfully treated in BD
Teesta water flowing above danger level in Nilphamari
Philippine citizen dies with breathing problem in Ctg


Latest News
Adria Tour final cancelled after Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19
Stocks try to shake off second wave virus fears
WHO reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases
Ramos injured but Madrid go top
Brazil passes 50,000 coronavirus deaths
Global COVID-19 cases exceed 8.9mn: JHU
General holiday declared in 10 district areas labeling them as 'Red Zones'
Taposh warns WASA of actions for dumping waste on streets
Bangladesh signs $250m loan deal with World Bank
China launches Phase-2 human test for coronavirus vaccine
Most Read News
Malaysia dismisses news of legalisation of illegals as 'fake'
BD-China relations must not be misinterpreted
Tamim's mother, 3 other family members test coronavirus positive
39 deaths, 3,531 new cases reported in country
Now, MPs asked to get coronavirus test
Biman's 1st flight to leave Dhaka for UK today
Worldwide coronavirus death tally rises to 463,999
Trader hacked dead in Bhola; cash Tk, gold looted
Honouring a superhero
83 lower court judges, employees test positive for COVID-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft