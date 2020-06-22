Bidyanondo Foundation sprays insecticides to kill Aedes mosquitoes

Voluntary organization, Bidyanondo Foundation, has started spraying insecticides in the capital city and also outside it to confront any possible dengue outbreak amid coronavirus pandemic.

A manager of the Bidyanondo Foundation Salman Khan Yeasin today said they started their operations last week, and are gradually expanding the activities to cover all the densely populated areas including slums that are prone to an outbreak, said a press release.

They started the anti-dengue campaign by spraying insecticides in Dhaka Medical College Hospital area, Railway colony in Shahjahanpur and Jinjira in Keraniganj last week, he said.

Insecticides have also been sprayed at Jatrabari, Kamlapur, Khilgaon and Mugda General Hospital areas, said Salman. -BSS







