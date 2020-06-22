Dipu Moni inaugurates training for online teaching of 10,000 teachers





Coders'Trust Bangladesh, an international ICT company headquartered in Dhaka, is providing the training free of cost, according to a press release issued Sunday.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni inaugurated the training programme through a webinar on Saturday.

Aziz Ahmad, co-founder of Coders'Trust joined from New Jersey while Md Fasihullah, director general of the Directorate of Primary Education, Abdul Karim, former Principal Secretary to the prime minister, Nazrul Islam Khan, former Education Secretary, Brig Gen (Rtd) Abdul Halim, Advisor Coders'Trust, Siddiqur Rahman, editor of Shikkha.com joined the inaugural programme.

Ataul Ghani Osmani, Country Director of Coders'Trust Bangladesh also joined the discussion. Shikkha.com is co-partnering with Coders'Trust in coordinating the teachers for the training, reads the press release.

Terming Covid-19 as a global crisis, Dr Dipu Moni said, "All our usual activities are somehow hampered, but we are not staying idle, we are trying hard to advance with our educational activities in many different ways."

Every crisis opens up some opportunities, said the minister, adding, "The Covid-19 crisis has opened up the use of information technology for education more effectively in our country."

Aziz Ahmad emphasised the need for enrichment of the education system in Bangladesh through human capitalisation.









In his speech, Md Fasiullah, Director General of the Directorate of Primary Education praised Coders'Trust and Shikkha.com for taking the initiatives.

Abdul Karim, former principal secretary to the prime minister said, "It is important to ensure that teachers do have IT knowledge as we are moving towards an IT based society," adds the press release.



