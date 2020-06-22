Goods-laden ship capsizes in Bay

CHATTOGRAM, June 21: A goods-laden ship capsized in the Bay of Bengal near Patenga sea beach area in Chattogram on Sunday.

According to Chattogram port sources, 'MV New Golam Rahman' carrying 850 tonnes of pulse developed a crack due to strong current while heading towards Khulna after unloading goods from a ship, owned by 'Modern Logistics' at the outer anchorage of the port in the morning.

The ship's crew managed to anchor it near Patenga sea beach.

"All crew members of the ship are safe," said Nabi Alam, senior vice-president of Bangladesh River Vessel Workers Federation.

The authorities concerned are investigating the incident. -UNB







