Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 June, 2020, 2:01 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Mashrafe tests positive for C-19

Published : Sunday, 21 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Sports Reporter

Mashrafe tests positive for C-19

Mashrafe tests positive for C-19

Legendary cricketer of Bangladesh Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has tested positive for coronavirus. His family members confirmed this to the media on Saturday.
Sources said Mash was feeling unwell with Covid-19 symptoms since Thursday and sample for the test was collected on the following day. Results came on Saturday morning. He is doing well in self-isolation at home. Tests for the rest of his family members were carried out and were found negative.
The most successful captain of Bangladesh cricket, also a lawmaker from Narail-2 constituency, is a front line fighter against the outbreak. He raised a fund and paid half of his salary to the fund for unprivileged section. He also auctioned his bracelet to support novel-virus victims, which he sold for a handsome amount of Tk 42 lakh. He had set up coronavirus disinfecting booths in his area and ensured assistance both in kind and cash to over 300 families in Narail.




The Narail Express stepped down from Bangladesh ODI team's captaincy with the Zimbabwe series at home in February this year. The speedster had represented Red and Greens in 220 ODIs, 36 Tests and 54 T20i matches, of which he scalped 270 ODI wickets till date, who also had bagged 78 Tests wickets and 42 T20i wickets.
One day before Mash's report came, former national opener Nafees Iqbal tested positive of corona virus as the first Bangladesh cricketer. Nafees is the elder brother of current ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal. Nafees himself confirmed the news in a twit. His Twitter post read, "I have been feeling unwell since Thursday, my body has been aching badly. I have been tested and unfortunately I'm Covid positive. Need prayers for speedy recovery, Inshallah."
Nafees is the nephew of former Bangladesh national captain and current BCB director Akram Khan. The right handed opener played 11 Tests and 16 ODIs for Bangladesh to score 518 and 309 runs respectively.
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was the 1st among the stars in the cricket world to report positive for coronavirus last week.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mashrafe tests positive for C-19
Kuwait quizzing four more
AL leader Hanif flies to Canada to visit family
India, China accuse each other of violating de facto border
Saudi Arabia to reopen Makkah mosques today
Main goal of budget is to protect lives, livelihoods: Mannan
16pc panicked, 10pc ignore basic hygiene: BRAC study
coronavirus update


Latest News
Cricketer Nazmul Opu too tests positive for COVID-19
20 lower court judges, 83 employees found coronavirus positive
Journalist Abed Khan tests positive for Covid-19
Trump says Bolton will pay ‘big price’ over memoir
Govt's joint secretary Zafar Ahmed Khan dies of coronavirus
28 DCs transferred, posted to different divisions in DMP
BDRCS observes World Refugee Day
Kamal Lohani laid to rest at his village home in Sirajganj
Freedom of speech threatened in the name of Digital Security: TIB
120 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Most Read News
Mashrafe contracts coronavirus
Veteran journalist Kamal Lohani dies of COVID-19
Breathtaking new map of the X-ray Universe
Appalling condition of Rohingyas
Bangladesh records 37 more deaths, 1,475 new cases
DGHS director contracts corona
5 Bangladeshi doctors die of coronavirus in KSA
Sreesanth set to return after seven years
Kamal Lohani tests positive for Covid-19, shifted to ICU
WB to give Bangladesh over $1b to create jobs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft