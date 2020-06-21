

Mashrafe tests positive for C-19

Sources said Mash was feeling unwell with Covid-19 symptoms since Thursday and sample for the test was collected on the following day. Results came on Saturday morning. He is doing well in self-isolation at home. Tests for the rest of his family members were carried out and were found negative.

The most successful captain of Bangladesh cricket, also a lawmaker from Narail-2 constituency, is a front line fighter against the outbreak. He raised a fund and paid half of his salary to the fund for unprivileged section. He also auctioned his bracelet to support novel-virus victims, which he sold for a handsome amount of Tk 42 lakh. He had set up coronavirus disinfecting booths in his area and ensured assistance both in kind and cash to over 300 families in Narail.









The Narail Express stepped down from Bangladesh ODI team's captaincy with the Zimbabwe series at home in February this year. The speedster had represented Red and Greens in 220 ODIs, 36 Tests and 54 T20i matches, of which he scalped 270 ODI wickets till date, who also had bagged 78 Tests wickets and 42 T20i wickets.

One day before Mash's report came, former national opener Nafees Iqbal tested positive of corona virus as the first Bangladesh cricketer. Nafees is the elder brother of current ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal. Nafees himself confirmed the news in a twit. His Twitter post read, "I have been feeling unwell since Thursday, my body has been aching badly. I have been tested and unfortunately I'm Covid positive. Need prayers for speedy recovery, Inshallah."

Nafees is the nephew of former Bangladesh national captain and current BCB director Akram Khan. The right handed opener played 11 Tests and 16 ODIs for Bangladesh to score 518 and 309 runs respectively.

