Sunday, 21 June, 2020, 2:01 AM
Case Against MP Shahid

Kuwait quizzing four more

Published : Sunday, 21 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Shahnaj Begum

Kuwaiti public prosecutors are investigating four more people who were involved in alleged money laundering and human trafficking with Bangladeshi MP Mohammad Shahid Islam alias Kazi Papul, adding the total number of people under investigation to nine.
Papul, an MP from Lakshmipur 2 constituency, is also a director of NRB Commercial Bank Ltd.
"Among the four, two are in-charge of the Kuwaiti Public Authority for Manpower, a colonel in the Ministry of Interior and a businesswoman, reports Arab Times.
The charges in the case of the Bangladeshi MP are growing day after day. A source said that as of yesterday the number of those under investigation has increased to nine and the number in expected to increase as investigations continue by the interrogators who were subject to prosecution, the report said.
Arab Times said as per the new investigation and evidence revealed new leads have come up in the case of all those who cooperated with the Bangladeshi MP in human trafficking and money laundering. Source said that whoever received bribes or gifts to either to please or do official work related to Bangladeshi MP, orders will be issued to attest and bring them for investigation.
Earlier, Arab Times reported that Papul made yearly profits estimated to be at 2 million Kuwaiti Dinars, from bringing in migrant workers in Kuwait.
 This is the net profit Papul made after deducting all bribes and gifts he spent to profit from the labour he brought in from Bangladesh.
According to media reports in Kuwait, MP Papul confessed during interrogation by Kuwait security authorities and revealed the names of three Kuwaiti high officials who were involved in illegal visa trading and other shady financial dealings.
On June 6, the Lakshmipur MP was arrested by Kuwait's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from his residence in Kuwait City.
The Bangladesh mission in Kuwait reported the matter to the Foreign Ministry in Dhaka.


