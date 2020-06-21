16pc panicked, 10pc ignore basic hygiene: BRAC study





Moreover, the pandemic has created a negative attitude towards study among a large number of students. The study also suggests that limitations of necessary arrangements such as television, internet, electricity or dish connection and language barriers for the students from ethnic minorities are the key causes for keeping students away from distant learning being offered by the government authorities.

The findings along with a number of recommendations of the survey titled "Impact of Covid-19 on Education in Bangladesh" were revealed at a digitally organised discussion held on Saturday.

State Minister for Ministry of Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain joined the event as chief guest. Alamgir Muhammad Mansurul Alam, Additional Secretary and Ratan Chandra Pandit, Additional Secretary of the Ministry, Tapan Kumar Ghosh, Director General, Bureau of Non-Formal Education, Md Fasiullah, Director General, Department of Primary Education, Anir Chowdhury, Policy Advisor, a2i, Sun Lei, Head of Education, UNESCO, Nor Shirin Mohkhtar, Head of Education, UNICEF, Fahmida Shabnam, Team Leader, Department for International Development, Ali Md Shahiduzzaman, Programme Specialist, USAID, and Dr Safiqul Islam, Director, BRAC, among others, spoke at the event moderated by KAM Morshed, Senior Director of BRAC.

State Minister Zakir Hossain said the government is working on introducing the toll-free hotline 3336 for the students to get assistance from teachers over phone. The hotline will be launched this month, he added.

"Moreover, after Sangsad Television, we have taken initiatives to deliver classes through Bangladesh Betar. With support from the government platform Muktopaath, we are also trying to launch subject-based e-learning courses for teachers," he said.

"During the pandemic, we took initiative to introduce special maths training for the teachers through e-learning courses, which will be launched from July," the Minister added.

BRAC Director Safiqul Islam said preparing the teachers at a level which makes them comfortable with digital learning is necessary.

As we found that many students do not prefer the existing distant learning method, we need to find out the reasons behind this trend, he added.

"Through online distance learning platform, Bangladesh keeps the momentum of education up, as well as inclusiveness and equity for students," said Safiqul.

BRAC conducted the survey between May 4 and May 7 this year covering 1,938 students studying in primary and secondary schools in 16 districts to assess the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the students and their teaching-learning processes.

The study suggests that the experience of being panicked is higher among the students with disabilities (29 per cent). About 17 per cent of female students, students of secondary schools and those living in rural areas, and those studying in madrasas are also passing their days in a concerned state. When asked what they do when panicked, most of them answered either they remain silent and in bad mood all the time, express unwillingness to read or play, or get scared seeing outsiders. They also said they feel unwilling to talk to anyone or feel scared staying alone.

A large section of students (44 per cent) having a negative attitude towards study reported that they are not getting any direction from schools, which has been reported mostly by madrasa students and those living in rural areas as well. In 22 per cent of cases, food crisis in the family appeared to be a major issue, which has been reported mostly by madrasa students and those living in urban areas.

Majority of about 31 million primary and secondary students (90 per cent) wash hands with soap and water or clean hands by using sanitiser, which the study found to be quite alarming as the rest still remain reluctant to maintain basic hygiene practices to protect themselves from coronavirus infection. Even, 18 per cent students said they go out of their home amid the lockdown situation.

A total of 54 students (3 per cent) were the survivors of any kind of abuse during the holidays. They encountered psychological harassment in most of the cases (82 per cent) alongside some other harassment such as physical torture, sexual harassment, confinement, and force for doing work. However, the study concluded that the number of abuse might remain underreported due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Most of the respondents (54 per cent) opined in favour of taking extra classes once classes resume to cover up for the lost time. Despite realising that the spread of the pandemic is on the rise, 49 per cent of respondents opined for opening schools within a short period. They also recommended trimming syllabus and relaxing examinations.

To help the students recover from psychological trauma, the respondents suggested different measures including arranging recreational activities once classes resume, providing gifts or increasing the amount of stipend, strengthening online and distant learning processes. The survey stressed that arrangements should be made to ensure students' access to the existing distant learning processes.

















