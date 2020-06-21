Video
Sunday, 21 June, 2020, 2:00 AM
Newspaper hawkers’ world comes crashing down

Published : Sunday, 21 June, 2020
Banani Mallick

A man was seen begging at Gulistan wearing a mask not to protect himself from corona virus but to hide his identity from his acquaintances.
He was a newspaper hawker just before the corona outbreak but the pandemic forced him to become a beggar as the number of newspaper readers dropped fearing virus contagion from papers.  
He did not want to be a beggar but he had no other options before him. He said he had never imagined that he would have to be a beggar.
He used to earn about Tk3, 000 every day by selling newspapers in and around Gulistan. He also had permanent clients in different areas.
But the virus outbreak had changed his life. Like him thousands of hawkers and agents had been rendered jobless.
Talking to the Daily Observer he said demand for newspaper had dropped after the corona pandemic.
Most of the readers said they didn't want anybody to knock at their doors to deliver newspapers, he said giving a blank look.
The current statistics suggests that at least one lakh people are engaged in selling newspapers across the country.
Talking to the Daily Observer Md Abdul Mannan, General Secretary of Dhaka Sangbadpatro Hawkers Bohumukhi Samobay Samiti Ltd, said at least 15,000 hawkers had become jobless in the city due to outbreak of the coronavirus.
Of them, about  10,000 were forced to leave the city after the number of readers had dropped drastically. The rest 5,000 to 6,000 are now still in the city. A section of them have already switched to other professions while the others are jobless, he said.
He urged the government to ensure incentives to protect this vulnerable community the way it stood by the side of business community.
Md Mostofa Kamal, President of Dhaka Sangbadpatro Hawkers Bohumukhi Samobay Samiti Ltd, said the roles of hawkers, newspaper publishers and distributors are important components for the survival of this industry.




A corporate business institution has very recently distributed Tk20, 00000 among hawkers which many hawkers leaders considered to be very insignificant compared to the large number of hawkers across the country.


