Country loses a fighter for secular spirit with Lohani’s death: PM





"We have lost a progressive personality and a great fighter for secular spirit," she said while expressing profound shock and sorrow at his death.

In a condolence message,

the prime minister said Kamal Lohani played a pioneering role in the Language Movement and the struggle for independence.

He was a leading personality in establishing ideals of independence and spirit of secularism and flourishing local culture.

She prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family. -UNB



















Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said the country lost a progressive personality and a great fighter for secular spirit with the death of journalist, eminent cultural personality and valiant freedom fighter Kamal Lohani."We have lost a progressive personality and a great fighter for secular spirit," she said while expressing profound shock and sorrow at his death.In a condolence message,the prime minister said Kamal Lohani played a pioneering role in the Language Movement and the struggle for independence.He was a leading personality in establishing ideals of independence and spirit of secularism and flourishing local culture.She prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family. -UNB