37 more die of Covid-19, 3,240 newly infected





The total number of recovered patients is 43,993 and 59.5 per cent of them were declared as recovered in the 15th week.

In the 15th week, particularly on 15 June, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) started to announce how many people recovered, both at home and hospital, from Covid-19 infections.

As a result, there is a spike in the total number of recovered patients.

However, Bangladesh has remained 7th in active cases globally. The country holds that position for more than a week.

On Saturday's 37 more deaths, the death toll from the deadly virus rose to 1,425 and the number of total infections stood at 108,775.

Additional Director General of Health Directorate Prof Dr Nasima Sultana made the disclosure during a virtual briefing on Saturday.

"Some 13,779 samples were collected in last 24 hours and 14,031 were tested in 61 labs across the country. So far 596,579 samples have been tested," she added.

According to the latest data by DGHS, 40.44 per cent coronavirus infected patients have recovered and 1.31 per cent died. However, the infection rate has been 23.09 per cent on Saturday.

Bangladesh currently has 63,357 active cases. The top six countries are the USA, Brazil, Russia, India, Peru, and Pakistan, all of them having more than 1 lakh active cases.

Active and recovered case data of countries with high rate of infection such as the UK and Spain are not available.

Bangladesh is now the 17th worst-hit nation by the Covid-19 pandemic in terms of total infected cases, having overtaken Canada, Qatar, South Africa, and China.

At the end of week 14th, 4,503 patients recovered, and 17,828 patients in total recovered. A low rate of recovery led to 77.5 per cent of the patients under treatment, with 65,412 active cases, putting Bangladesh on the 7th position.

However, on the second day of week 15th, a large number of patients (15,296) were declared as recovered. So, the active case dropped to 55,383 on that day, yet holding the 7th position of active cases globally.

On Saturday, Bangladesh has completed 15 weeks of Covid-19 pandemic since the first cases were detected in the country on March 8.

In total, 286 people died of coronavirus during the 15th week between June 14 and June 20 in Bangladesh, which comes to nearly 41 deaths per day.

A total of 53 deaths were registered on June 16. Sadly, this was the highest number of single-day deaths from Covid-19 in this week so far.

The previous week there were 293 deaths, and the number was at its highest point since the beginning of pandemic in the country.

The virus has killed 1,425 people in Bangladesh and infected 108,775 people so far, according to the DGHS.



















