280 MPs to get Tk 20cr each to materialise poll pledges



A woman wading through ankle-deep water on the premises of Child-Mother Health Institute at Jalkuri in Narayanganj inside the DND Embankment as many parts in the area have been inundated due to intermittent rain, causing immense sufferings to the inhabitants of the area. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Each MP is going to get an allocation of Tk 20 crore for the development of rural infrastructure.

They will implement the project in their respective constituencies in the next 4 years at a cost of Tk 5 crore every year.

20 MPs from city corporation areas and MPs from the reserved women's seats will not receive the allocation. The local government department is going to undertake a project worth Tk 6,477 crore for 280 MPs.

Planning Commission sources said the project will be placed at the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting today (Sunday) for approval.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend and preside over the meeting virtually from Ganobhaban.

After the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan will give an online briefing.

According to sources, the lawmakers will be allowed to use the money for the infrastructural development in their respective areas.

A senior official of the Planning Commission said that each of the MPs will get Tk 20 crore in four years. They will materialize several development works in their respective areas under this project.

Besides, this allocation will improve rural communication and strengthen rural economy by increasing agricultural production and its marketing.

Planning Minister Mannan said local voters have many demands from MPs. Many of these demands have to be met.

He said small bridges, culverts and roads will be constructed or developed with this money.

He said that even if the project was taken up during Covid-19, it would not be implemented now. But after Covid-19 we have to make all kinds of preparations to revive the rural economy. For this reason, the entire money of the project will be spent on the development of rural infrastructure.

The Planning Minister said there was no direct financial involvement of the MPs in development projects as they did not get allocations themselves.

"However, they can undertake projects as per the need in their constituencies with the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) and implement the projects," the Minister added.

According to the Local Government Ministry sources, 305.21 km of new upazila roads will be constructed under the third phase of the project.

Some 660.37 kilometres of union road will be constructed and 5,075.76 kilometres of rural road developed.

The maintenance of rural roads will be 1,090.77 km. 7,992.22 metres of bridges and culverts will be constructed in rural roads with a length of less than 100 metres.

Local government Ministry officials say MPs do not receive money directly under the project. MPs just name the project as per their choice in their constituency.

MPs couldn't spend the allocated fund directly rather they will send their desired working list to the LGED for implementation."

The main objectives of the project are to improve the overall communication network through facilitating production and marketing of farm and non-farm items, creating short-term and long-term employment opportunities by developing rural infrastructures.

Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) under the Local Government Division will implement the project.

According to sources, after the formation of the Awami League government in 2009, each MP received Tk 15 crore for the development of the infrastructure of their respective constituencies.

At that time the project cost was Tk 4,892.84 crore. The project started in March 2010 and ended in June 2016.

In the second term of the Awami League government, MPs were allocated Tk 20 crore for this project. The cost of the project is estimated at Tk 6,076.44 crore. The implementation period of the project is from July 2015 to June 2019.

An initiative is being taken to give Tk 20 crore to the MPs again in the third term without completing this project.



















A total of 280 Members of Parliament (MPs) will get Tk 6,477 crore to materialize their election pledges.Each MP is going to get an allocation of Tk 20 crore for the development of rural infrastructure.They will implement the project in their respective constituencies in the next 4 years at a cost of Tk 5 crore every year.20 MPs from city corporation areas and MPs from the reserved women's seats will not receive the allocation. The local government department is going to undertake a project worth Tk 6,477 crore for 280 MPs.Planning Commission sources said the project will be placed at the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting today (Sunday) for approval.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend and preside over the meeting virtually from Ganobhaban.After the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan will give an online briefing.According to sources, the lawmakers will be allowed to use the money for the infrastructural development in their respective areas.A senior official of the Planning Commission said that each of the MPs will get Tk 20 crore in four years. They will materialize several development works in their respective areas under this project.Besides, this allocation will improve rural communication and strengthen rural economy by increasing agricultural production and its marketing.Planning Minister Mannan said local voters have many demands from MPs. Many of these demands have to be met.He said small bridges, culverts and roads will be constructed or developed with this money.He said that even if the project was taken up during Covid-19, it would not be implemented now. But after Covid-19 we have to make all kinds of preparations to revive the rural economy. For this reason, the entire money of the project will be spent on the development of rural infrastructure.The Planning Minister said there was no direct financial involvement of the MPs in development projects as they did not get allocations themselves."However, they can undertake projects as per the need in their constituencies with the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) and implement the projects," the Minister added.According to the Local Government Ministry sources, 305.21 km of new upazila roads will be constructed under the third phase of the project.Some 660.37 kilometres of union road will be constructed and 5,075.76 kilometres of rural road developed.The maintenance of rural roads will be 1,090.77 km. 7,992.22 metres of bridges and culverts will be constructed in rural roads with a length of less than 100 metres.Local government Ministry officials say MPs do not receive money directly under the project. MPs just name the project as per their choice in their constituency.MPs couldn't spend the allocated fund directly rather they will send their desired working list to the LGED for implementation."The main objectives of the project are to improve the overall communication network through facilitating production and marketing of farm and non-farm items, creating short-term and long-term employment opportunities by developing rural infrastructures.Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) under the Local Government Division will implement the project.According to sources, after the formation of the Awami League government in 2009, each MP received Tk 15 crore for the development of the infrastructure of their respective constituencies.At that time the project cost was Tk 4,892.84 crore. The project started in March 2010 and ended in June 2016.In the second term of the Awami League government, MPs were allocated Tk 20 crore for this project. The cost of the project is estimated at Tk 6,076.44 crore. The implementation period of the project is from July 2015 to June 2019.An initiative is being taken to give Tk 20 crore to the MPs again in the third term without completing this project.