Sunday, 21 June, 2020, 2:00 AM
Steps taken to save Halda River

Published : Sunday, 21 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 20: The Halda River is facing threats of environmental pollution and effects of global warming.
This river is one of the unique natural heritages of our country like the Sundarbans and the Cox's Bazar beach.
It is the only tidal river in the world from where fertilized eggs of carps are collected.
The Natural Fish Spawning Heritage of Bangladesh produces a huge quantity of fish eggs and supplies them to different parts of the country every year.
Local fishermen too collect carp eggs from the river and the hatched eggs are supplied to fish farms across the country.
Local researchers and the Environment Department unearthed a horrifying picture of the river earlier.  
They said a huge quantity of industrial waste flows down to the river regularly. As a result, a large number of aquatic fishes die.
The level of dissolved oxygen has fallen below the tolerance of aquatic species, they said. Against the backdrop of continuous pollution of the river, the Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) and Integrated Development Foundation (IDF) jointly came forward to protect the national heritage Halda.
Both the foundations established the 'Halda River Research Laboratory' on August 20 in 2017. Manzoorul Kibria, a Professor of Zoology of Chattogram University is working as the Coordinator of the Laboratory.
The main objectives of the laboratory are to protect the river, the only source of carp eggs. The laboratory and the foundations have taken step to reduce pollution of the river.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Manzurul Kibria said, the highest record of fish eggs had been collected during the current season in May last following the steps taken by the Research Laboratory.
Manzur said only 1680 kgs of fish eggs was collected in 2017 but since 2018 the collection of fish eggs had increased tremendously.
He said 22,280 kg was collected in 2018 and 7000 kgs in 2019.


