BAF sends 3 MI-171SH copters to Congo



Bangladesh Air Force on Saturday sent 3 armed version MI-171SH helicopters with night vision technology to UN peacekeeping mission in Central African Republic. The photo was taken from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital on Saturday. photo ISPR

The United Nation (UN) chartered aircraft Antonov-124 left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka for Bangui, Central African Republic with these sophisticated night vision technology helicopters, equipment and 02 airmen at 0533 hours on Saturday (20-08-2020).

Previously, 123 members of the contingent were deployed in the mission area by a UN chartered aircraft operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines on 29 May 20. This contingent was the first one which was deployed from Rapid Deployment Level (RDL) of UN Peacekeeping Capabilities Readiness System (PCRS). Mentionable that, Bangladesh is the first member country of UN to send it's contingent from RDL within shortest possible time. This endeavour reflects the strong commitment of Bangladesh towards world peace and security.

The members of the Bangladesh Air Force have been performing their duties in various UN Peacekeeping missions with utmost efficiency, professionalism and sincerity in mitigating the conflict.

Despite the global outbreak of the Coronavirus, Bangladesh Air Force sent contingent in Central African Republic. In line with this, Bangladesh Air Force sent 03 sophisticated night vision technology MI-171SH helicopters and equipment to the Central African Republic. The helicopters will be attached to the Bangladesh Medium Armed Military Helicopter Unit in the Central African Republic. With advanced technologies and skilled manpower, the Helicopter Unit is expected to play a more effective role in support of MINUSMA mandate towards resolving the conflict in the Central African Republic.























