20 lower court judges, 83 staff infected with coronavirus





He said two lower court employees, one from Madaripur and another from Naogaon, died with Covid 19 symptoms. The deceased are Md Kausar of Madaripur District Judge's Court and mohiuddin Mohan of Naogaon District Judge's Court. Kausar died on June 18 while Mohiuddin on June 19.

Among the Covid-19 infected lower court judges, Lalmonirhat Nari O Shishu Nirjaton Daman Tribunal Judge Ferdous Ahmed is undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit of the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka. He has been given plasma therapy.

Dhaka Special Court-8 Judge Shamim Ahmed is undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital while Joypurhat Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Rustom Ali at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Netrakona District and Sessions Judge Shahjahan Kabir and Chief Judicial Magistrate of Munshiganj Rokeya Rahman rejoined their services after recovering from the novel coronavirus infections.

The Judges who are taking treatment at home are Kishorgonj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Kiron Sangkar Haldar, Bhola District and Sessions Judge ABM Mahmudul Haque, Chief Judicial Magistrate of Munshiganj Md Rezaul Karim, Barishal Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Mahbub Alam, Joint District judge of Shylet Masud Parvez and Joint District judge of Narayangonj Masud Jaman, Kurigram Land Survey Tribunal judge Md Taiyeb Ali, Nertrakona Assistant Judge Md Mehdi Hasan, Chattogram Senior Judicial Magistrate Shiplu Kumar dey, Metropolitan Magistrate Chattogram Abu Saleh Mohammed Noman, Judichial Magistrate Hatia, Noakhali Md Nizam Uddin, Senior Assistant Judge Dhaka Tasruzzaman, Khagrachari Judicial Magistrate Md Hasan, Khulan Sepcial Magistrate Begum Rejmin Sultana.

















