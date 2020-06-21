Video
Sunday, 21 June, 2020
Journalist Abed Khan, family test positive for Covid-19

Published : Sunday, 21 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Senior journalist Abed Khan, his wife, son and daughter-in-law have tested positive for Covid-19.
"Four of us took tests after noticing symptoms of Covid-19. We received the results late in the afternoon on Saturday and all of us tested positive," Khan told bdnews24.com.
Khan, who is currently the editor of the Daily Jagaran, is 75 years old. He had previously served the Press Institute Bangladesh as its chairman.
Khan was born in Satkhira on April 16, 1945. He began his career in journalism at the daily 'Jehad'. He joined the daily Sangbad in 1963.
In 1964, he joined the Daily Ittefaq where he rose from the shift in-charge to chief correspondent and then assistant editor. At various times, he held the position of editor at the Bhorer Kagoj, Samakal, Jugantor and Kaler Kantho throughout the course of his career.     -bdnews24.com


