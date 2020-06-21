Video
Sunday, 21 June, 2020, 1:59 AM
China to set up ‘national security agency’ in HK

Published : Sunday, 21 June, 2020

BEIJING, June 20: China will set up a "national security agency" in Hong Kong to oversee a forthcoming new law aimed at cracking down on dissent in the city, state media said on Saturday.
The new law also would override any existing Hong Kong laws that may conflict with it once it is implemented, Xinhua news agency said in a report detailing the draft legislation. The report followed the conclusion of a meeting in Beijing of China's top law-making committee that reviewed draft provisions aimed at snuffing out the pro-democracy movement that has rocked the semi-autonomous city.
The fast-tracking of the bill -- which is bypassing Hong Kong's legislature -- raised international concern that it will end the financial hub's limited freedoms and usher in a new era of Communist-style repression.
Xinhua gave no details on its make-up but opponents of Beijing's control have repeatedly voiced fears that the final wording of the law will allow mainland security organs to openly establish a presence in Hong Kong The future security agency would be established by China's central government and would "supervise, guide, coordinate, and support" the maintenance of national security in the territory, Xinhua said.     -AFP


