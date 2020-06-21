Video
39,202 get bail from virtual courts in 25 days

Published : Sunday, 21 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

As many as 39,202 people secured bail after their petitions were heard by virtual courts across the country until June 18.
Hearing on 73,116 bail petitions was held during 25 working days since May 11, said Md Saifur Rahman, special officer of Bangladesh Supreme Court.
Meanwhile, 536 children secured bail from the subordinate courts as of June 18. Of them, 471 have been handed over to their guardians.
Court operation remained suspended since March 26 but trial proceedings through videoconference began on May 11 during the general holidays to prevent the spread of coronavirus.




On May 10, the High Court formed three benches for hearing urgent cases virtually and directed the subordinate courts concerned to hear cases related to emergency bail.
An ordinance was promulgated on the day allowing courts to run trial proceedings through videoconference and other digital facilities. President Abdul Hamid promulgated the ordinance.
Later, the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued a gazette notification, saying that it will take immediate effect.
The Cabinet on May 7 cleared the draft of an ordinance to pave the way for courts to run trial proceedings through videoconference and other digital means.



