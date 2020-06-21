

Nafees Iqbal seeks prayer to overcome coronavirus

Nafees, the elder brother of Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal, said at this moment he kept him in isolation but physically feels well.

"I have been down with felt fever and cough for last 10/12 days . Then I gave my sample for the coronavirus test and found myself positive," said Nafees, who played 11 Tests and 16 ODIs for Bangladesh in between 2004-2006.

"I am feeling well and has been recovering well. I urge you all to pray for me so that I can recover well and overcome this fully," he added.









Nafees's career however was cut short by a car accident after which he could never make a comeback to the national team.

His most defining knock came against a full strength Zimbabwe side in 2005, as he scored a stubborn 121 to help Bangladesh draw the second Test and thereby secure their first over Test series victory. -BSS



Former Bangladesh opener Nafees Iqbal sought prayer from all to overcome the illness as he has recently been infected with COVID-19.Nafees, the elder brother of Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal, said at this moment he kept him in isolation but physically feels well."I have been down with felt fever and cough for last 10/12 days . Then I gave my sample for the coronavirus test and found myself positive," said Nafees, who played 11 Tests and 16 ODIs for Bangladesh in between 2004-2006."I am feeling well and has been recovering well. I urge you all to pray for me so that I can recover well and overcome this fully," he added.Nafees's career however was cut short by a car accident after which he could never make a comeback to the national team.His most defining knock came against a full strength Zimbabwe side in 2005, as he scored a stubborn 121 to help Bangladesh draw the second Test and thereby secure their first over Test series victory. -BSS