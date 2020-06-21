Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 June, 2020, 1:58 AM
latest
Home Sports

Nafees Iqbal seeks prayer to overcome coronavirus

Published : Sunday, 21 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Nafees Iqbal seeks prayer to overcome coronavirus

Nafees Iqbal seeks prayer to overcome coronavirus

Former Bangladesh opener Nafees Iqbal sought prayer from all to overcome the illness as he has recently been infected with COVID-19.
Nafees, the elder brother of Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal, said at this moment he kept him in isolation but physically feels well.
"I have been down with felt fever and cough for last 10/12 days . Then I gave my sample for the coronavirus test and found myself positive," said Nafees, who played 11 Tests and 16 ODIs for Bangladesh in between 2004-2006.
"I am feeling well and has been recovering well. I urge you all to pray for me so that I can recover well and overcome this fully," he added.




Nafees's career however was cut short by a car accident after which he could never make a comeback to the national team.
His most defining knock came against a full strength Zimbabwe side in 2005, as he scored a stubborn 121 to help Bangladesh draw the second Test and thereby secure their first over Test series victory.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp ready for Liverpool title push
Sane wants to leave Man City, says Guardiola
Basketball restarts in China after five-month virus stoppage
Pique pessimistic over Barca title bid after Sevilla draw
Solskjaer delighted by Pogba's impact as penalty drama denies Man Utd
Nafees Iqbal seeks prayer to overcome coronavirus
BSPA mourn death of its former convener Kamal Lohani
Gabriel won't let up against England after Root row


Latest News
Cricketer Nazmul Opu too tests positive for COVID-19
20 lower court judges, 83 employees found coronavirus positive
Journalist Abed Khan tests positive for Covid-19
Trump says Bolton will pay ‘big price’ over memoir
Govt's joint secretary Zafar Ahmed Khan dies of coronavirus
28 DCs transferred, posted to different divisions in DMP
BDRCS observes World Refugee Day
Kamal Lohani laid to rest at his village home in Sirajganj
Freedom of speech threatened in the name of Digital Security: TIB
120 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Most Read News
Mashrafe contracts coronavirus
Veteran journalist Kamal Lohani dies of COVID-19
Breathtaking new map of the X-ray Universe
Appalling condition of Rohingyas
Bangladesh records 37 more deaths, 1,475 new cases
DGHS director contracts corona
5 Bangladeshi doctors die of coronavirus in KSA
Sreesanth set to return after seven years
Kamal Lohani tests positive for Covid-19, shifted to ICU
WB to give Bangladesh over $1b to create jobs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft