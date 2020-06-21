

BSPA mourn death of its former convener Kamal Lohani

He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the city's hospital at around 10 am.

Kamal Lohani was a founding member of BSPA and later he served as a part time convener of the association in 1975.

Borne on June 26, 1934 he was a journalist and journalist union leaders for more than 60 years.

He devoted his life to many cultural movements through Chhayanaut, Kranti Shilpo Goshti, Gonoshilpi Sangstha and Udichi Shilpogoshthi and others.

He worked in many newspapers including the daily Azad, the Sangbad, the Purbodesh and the Dainik Barta.

Lohani was the president of Udichi Shilpigoshthi and the editor of Chhayanaut for four years.









Lohani was also the president of Dhaka Union of Journalists. He served as the director general of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy twice.

Kamal Lohani was awarded Ekushey Padak in 2015 and he served as the Director General of Shilpakala Academy from April 2009 to April 2011. -BSS



