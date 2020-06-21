Video
Gabriel won't let up against England after Root row

Published : Sunday, 21 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

LONDON, JUNE 20: West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has no plans to alter his on-field approach against England, saying a previous flare-up with Joe Root was "blown way out of proportion".
Gabriel received a four-match ban after asking England captain Root "do you like boys?" during the third Test in St Lucia last year, with Root replying: "There's nothing wrong with being gay."
Homosexual activity remains illegal in Gabriel's native Trinidad.
Only Root's rebuke was picked up by the stump microphones during an England win that still meant the West Indies took the series 2-1.
But with next month's three-Test series in England being played behind closed doors in response to the coronavirus, the microphones could hear everything in the middle, given the lack of any crowd noise.
Gabriel, however, was keen to put the incident behind him.
"I don't really think about that too much, don't want to harp on about it," he told reporters in a conference call on Thursday.    -AFP


